'Enola Holmes' shines bright

There’s a certain joy that comes from the endless reinterpretations of a character like Sherlock Holmes, but with that joy also comes concern.
There was a point, not so many years ago, when the character had two different major TV series on American television at the exact same time, along with a feature film series starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, and each version attempted to offer their own take on the troubled genius of the world’s greatest detective.
Much as I love dashing detectives in long coats with British accents, it was a bit much even for me, and that level of saturation can create other problems. After all, in a world so thoroughly packed with Sherlock Holmes stories, why should another one get attention, even if it’s good?
In the case of “Enola Holmes,” the new Netflix original film starring Millie Bobby Brown in the title, two things converge to basically render that problem inert. The first is that the Sherlock mania of the early 2010s has basically died down at this point. The second, and the most important, is that this film -- based on series of young adult novels starring the Enola character – is thoroughly and blissfully uninterested in giving us the same kind of Sherlock Holmes and friends story we’ve seen over and over again. The result is an energetic, lighter-than-air adventure that reminds us why we love these kinds of tales in the first place.
Enola Holmes (Brown) is the younger sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) Holmes, and we’ve never heard of her because, when we first meet her, she’s never really done much. While her brothers were off in London making names for themselves, Enola was being raised by their mother (Helena Bonham Carter) in a crumbling country house in the middle of nowhere, where she learned everything from Shakespeare to jujutsu, and took on some of the potent powers of observation so familiar to her brothers. When she wakes up on the morning of her 16th birthday and finds her mother has mysteriously vanished, Enola must used everything she’s learned to get to the bottom of a mystery involving a resistance movement, the House of Lords, and one very persistent assassination plot. That is, if she can keep Mycroft from stuffing her away in a finishing school.
Director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne, adapting author Nancy Springer’s novel, have a clear and daunting task set in front of them from the beginning: How do they make a film about Sherlock Holmes’ little sister without just focusing on who her brother is? How do you walk that line between familiarity and freshness? The answer, at least on a structural level, is to use Brown and her seemingly endless fountain of charisma as the film’s anchor point. Throughout the runtime of “Enola Holmes,” its star frequently turns to the camera to address the viewer directly, commenting on everything from her own preferences to the behavior of her brothers, and while it might seem jarring at first, it ultimately works in the film’s favor. Brown wins us over through sheer force of personality, and its core “Enola Holmes” is a showcase of her talents beyond the ensemble of the show that made her famous, “Stranger Things.” There is a clear, effervescent force at work in her, and it carries the movie.
Even beyond that, though, the film is after bigger things. Sherlock and Mycroft are always present, and Cavill in particular is able to exert his own brand of charm in the film, but “Enola Holmes” is a film that reaches for, and ultimately grasps, a hero’s journey that pushes beyond the bounds of the Holmes family. Through intense, elegantly creative action sequences, beautiful costuming, and a plot full of the kind of mystery twists lovers of period adventure have come to expect, the film becomes as much about Enola’s sense of self-discovery as it does about her famous family. Somehow, even as it begins and ends with a “Holmes” name drop, “Enola Holmes” walks the fine line between standing on its own and resting on the shoulders of a titanic fictional legacy. It’s a tricky dance, but a beautiful one to watch when it’s well-executed.
‘Enola Holmes’ is now streaming on Netflix.
