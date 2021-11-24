'Encanto' is a Disney delight

I’m not sure exactly when I knew that “Encanto,” the latest (and 60th in the studio’s history) feature film from Walt Disney Animation, was a special film. I grew up in the age of the Disney Renaissance, which means I was raised in a world that allowed me to get used to Disney films that carried me away for an hour and a half, sweeping me into their world of colors, movement, and music.
Somewhere along the way, as I grew up, a little of the shine wore off, and it became a little harder to become enraptured by the simple spell of the Disney brand the way I was so easily as a child. It does still happen, though, and I’m usually able to pin down the moment it happens, whether it’s a joke or an animation flourish or a song.
With “Encanto,” I can’t really tell you, because the film so thoroughly picked me and carried away that I briefly lost track of the part of my brain build to analyze these things.
Directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush, and co-director Charise Castro Smith from a script by Bush and Smith, and featuring original songs by “Hamilton” superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Encanto” carries with it all the ingredients we’ve come to expect from the best Disney animated adventures, with the added ingredient of a culture the studio hasn’t really explored before to lend new dimensions and depth to the old formulas. Gorgeously animated, packed with brilliant voice acting, and featuring the best Disney musical sequences in recent memory, it’s a film that works best when it’s a bold merging of old and new, playing by Disney rules while also breathing new life into them.
Set in an isolated South American village, the film picks up on Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), an outlier in her family, which is otherwise made up entirely of adults who each possess some kind of extraordinary gift. Her mother Julieta (Angie Cepeda) can heal people with the food she cooks, while her sister Luisa (Jessica Darrow) has super strength, and her other sister Isabela (Diane Guerrero) can manifest flowers everywhere to go with her seemingly perfect looks and demeanor. The entire family lives in a sentient house that’s watched over by Mirabel’s Abuela (Maria Cecilia Botero), who came to the village years ago after a family tragedy and received the lineage of extraordinary gifts along the way. Children in the Madrigal family all seem to find their gifts at a certain age, shepherded by Abuela’s wisdom and sense of family duty. But Mirabel didn’t get a gift, and she’s left searching for her place in a family that seems far more extraordinary than she is, even as signs of decay around the house and a years-old family secret start to point her in the direction of what she can really do.
From the very beginning, there’s an element of classic Disney within this narrative, from the central and dazzling location to the story of a young woman searching for a sense of belonging in a world that seems to carry on without her, whether she’s part of it or not. The stage-setting that goes into this setup, layering in the family’s history, lore, and characterization, is a first-rate example of the kind of world-building Disney Animation has been doing since the days of films like “Cinderella,” where everything feels lived-in and rich with detail.
Then there are the more modern Disney elements, the sense that the dramatic tension comes more from Mirabel’s own search for meaning than any presence of a true, mustache-twirling antagonist. That’s the kind of thing you might see in films like “Frozen,” where the great battle is with oneself rather than a single great adversary, and it works very well here.
But then “Encanto” goes even further into its own territory, working in the same realms as films like “Mulan” while also pushing itself into its own magical sense of determination. It’s not really a story of a battle, but of a search, as Mirabel digs deeper and deeper into her own family’s history not just to solve a problem, but to solve the riddle of herself within a family structure in which duty and service are prized above all other things. When everyone else has such a clear role to play, such a clear advantage when it comes to playing their part, where does she fit in, and how does she find her space when the world she was born into seems to be closing in around her?
To pull that narrative off requires an incredible protagonist, and Beatriz rises to the occasion of Smith and Bush’s wonderfully balanced script to imbue Mirabel with warmth, earnestness, and the kind of pluck reserved for the very best Disney princesses. And she’s not alone. From the steadfastness of Botero to the vulnerability of Guerrero to a scene-stealing turn by John Leguizamo as an eccentric, estranged uncle, it all works in service to the large piece.
Then, of course, there’s the way it looks and sounds. Under the directing trio of Bush, Howard, and Smith, “Encanto” becomes one of the most visually dazzling Disney films I can remember in the CG-animated era, delivering outstanding characterization, production design, and worldbuilding with every single frame in ways that even some of the studio’s most successful recent efforts didn’t manage. Throw in Miranda’s predictably solid musical numbers – choreographed with wit, joy, and inventive splendor by the animation team – and it becomes a film you simply can’t look away from. It’s captivating in the way that the best Disney films are, and feels like the kind of animated adventure that will reward frequent future rewatching.
“Encanto” has all the makings of a modern Disney classic, but it’s not just special because it fits within the framework of the House of Mouse. There’s a larger magic at work here, an inventiveness that makes “Encanto” stand as a singular work amid a larger animation tradition, and that makes it a truly special film.
‘Encanto’ is in theaters November 24, and arrives on Disney+ December 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.