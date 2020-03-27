'Emma' is an instant charmer

There’s a daring magic trick certain period dramas pull off that others, wisely, don’t bother trying at all. The best films in the genre – whether they’re taking us back to 1950s America or Medieval France – are able to depict the period in which they’re set with a degree of faithfulness while also saying something insightful or even profound about the world we live in now.
Then there are the aforementioned magic trick films that somehow take this a step further. Through their lens, the historical period in which the film is set becomes something almost akin to an alien landscape, a wonderland we’re permitted to peek into, and yet the film’s ability to say something relevant about the world of its audience isn’t diminished. It’s period filmmaking somehow dancing into the realm of fantasy filmmaking and never compromising itself in the process, and it’s delightful to watch.
Autumn de Wilde’s “Emma,” a new adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel of the same name, is a film that attempts and usually pulls off this peculiar, charming little magic trick. At its best, driven by gorgeous visuals and intricate character work, it is able to both remind you that it’s taking place in the past and suggest to you that you are being allowed to peek into a dazzling alternate realm.
Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the film’s title character, a rich young woman looking for an antidote to her boredom as her best friend heads off to be married. She finds that antidote in Harriet Smith (Mia Goth), a promising young woman who becomes a kind of passionate project for Emma. As the two women bond, Emma becomes convinced that she can chart Harriet’s future for her, and the resulting efforts send her careening into a web of complex social alliances, attractions, and the images the people around her are projecting that they hope others don’t see through.
In many ways “Emma” is the ultimate “person who tries to fix everyone else but really needs to fix herself” romance, as evidenced by its frequent screen adaptations, including the ‘90s romcom classic “Clueless.” That film chose to up the relevance factor by moving the action to the present day, but De Wilde’s pastel-draped, immaculate vision of Regency England does nothing to dim the universal themes of her own adaptation. In fact, it almost amplifies them.
De Wilde makes her feature directorial debut in this film after years of work in still photography and music videos, and her talents seem to transfer over to “Emma” with near-flawless ease. Her framing, helped along by magnificent production and costume design, turns the world of the film into something not unlike walking into the center of an ornate, pastel-frosted dessert. It’s gorgeous and elaborate and all meant to convey the importance of image to this story and its characters, so that when Emma’s carefully curated world starts to warp around her, we can see the disruptions with a certain emotional clarity. The world of “Emma” is an exploded view of Emma Woodhouse’s brain, and that works wonders.
Then there’s the cast, led by Anya Taylor-Joy and her tirelessly expressive face. The very nature of the film requires her to carry much of it, but she’s surrounded by a wonderful ensemble that includes Johnny Flynn as her eventual love interest George Knightley, Miranda Hart as Miss Bates, and Bill Nighy as Emma’s father. Nighy, as always, proves himself to be a perpetual scene-stealer.
“Emma” is, for all its pageantry and ornate design, a film built on a kind of universality that makes it at once escapist and relevant. It’s a magic trick played out over two hours, and it’s well worth your time.
‘Emma’ is available to rent now on Amazon, YouTube, and other VOD platforms.
