'Dune' is a stunning cinematic epic

“Dune,” Frank Herbert’s epic, titanically influential science fiction novel, has been adapted for the screen twice (once big, once small) in the last four decades, and while both versions have their defenders, there’s always been the nagging sense that it’s one of those books Hollywood might never really get right.
Herbert’s novel – a dense, expansive exploration of political, cultural, and personal fallout and redemption amid a conflict on the title planet – looms large in the popular imagination among its fans as a singular work of imagination, one so massive that it’s impossible to truly capture on film in a way that will both hold the attention of devotees and capture the hearts of newcomers just hoping to watch a new genre epic.
Now, another filmmaker has stepped forward in an effort to put those fears of impossible adaptation to rest. After helming the sci-fi masterpiece “Arrival” and the underrated sequel “Blade Runner 2049,” direct Denis Villeneuve was announced as the next great cinematic mind to tackle “Dune,” something he’s long described as a dream project. With a history of tremendous cinematic invention under his belt, Villeneuve seemed like the kind of filmmaker who could bring the necessary sense of visual grandeur to the project while also never losing sight of the emotional stakes.
Now, at last, “Dune” is here, and it’s here with more than just the appropriate blend of scope of character. Through a combination of enthusiasm, craft, and extraordinary attention to detail, Villeneuve and company have created much more than a faithful adaptation. They’ve given us a new sci-fi epic, an immersive cinematic journey that, like its source material, feels poised to endure as one of the genre’s great works.
Though it’s certainly a gamble in terms of betting on a sequel, Villeneuve’s film actually only opts to adapt roughly half of Herbert’s original novel, giving the narrative a bit more room to breathe as “Dune” establishes the two noble houses at the heart of its initial conflict. On one side, there’s the Atreides family, led by Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), his lover Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and their son Paul (Timothee Chalamet), all of whom are preparing for tremendous upheaval as we meet them. Leto has just been granted control of the profitable fief planet of Arrakis (aka Dune), home to the powerful Spice that allows interstellar travel and is thus a very important product across the galaxy. Despite the prominence of the planet in galactic politics, the Atreides family senses a trap right away, because Arrakis’ previous rulers, the vicious Harkonnens, don’t seem the like the type to go down without a fight. As Leto, Jessica, and Paul arrive on the planet, they must face an uphill battle against forces seemingly conspiring against them from all sides. It’s a struggle for everyone, but especially for Paul, who must face a major question about his future: Will he become his father’s heir, or embrace his mother’s prediction that he’s destined for something even greater, something that perhaps begins with prophetic dreams pointing him toward Arrakis’ harsh desert?
This, of course, only scratches the surface of everything at work in Herbert’s novel, including the machinations of various aides to both houses, the influence of Arrakis’ native Fremen desert dwellers, the plots of the Bene Gesserit order of supernaturally gifted women, and much more. All of this ultimately finds its way into Villeneuve’s narrative, and all of it has a part to play in the grand tapestry of “Dune,” yet the script by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth never overwhelms in its structure. There’s always been a sense that “Dune” is a slightly impenetrable work, with its made-up words and fictional power structures, but as fans of Herbert’s novel know, it all makes sense in context. The problem in adapting all of that fiction comes when the filmmakers try to make the context apply before the actual story. Here, it’s story first with every scene, every moment, every careful narrative choice. That means that all you have to do to understand the inner workings of Herbert’s vast universe is watch.
And you won’t have trouble watching, because “Dune” is one of the most beautifully realized films you’ll find on the screen this year. Anyone who’s watched his previous work is no doubt aware that Villeneuve can deliver arresting visuals, but with “Dune” he outpaces even the very best of his other films. Every design choice is carefully engineered to convey the scope of Herbert’s world while also delivering a compelling vision for new viewers, and the result is something that feels simultaneously ambitious and, perhaps paradoxically, restrained. It all makes sense in the context of the world, and that means that even when the costumes get particularly elaborate, and the sets particularly huge, you’re both invested and immersed. It’s less like watching a world being invented and more like a glimpse into something that’s already existed.
The same feeling rings true with the characters, all of whom crackle with intensity and lived-in vulnerability via the film’s phenomenal ensemble. It’s a movie packed with scene stealing talent, from Javier Bardem as the Fremen leader Stilgar to a radically transformed Stellan Skarsgard as the monstrous Vladimir Harkonnen, and somehow Chalamet has to find a way to rise to become the linchpin of the whole piece. Despite incredible performances from everyone who shares the screen with him, he rises to the challenge, and it’s easy to see him carrying several sequels if Villeneuve is granted the chance to expand this sci-fi world.
“Dune” could have been called a success if it had only been a confident, clear adaptation of Herbert’s story, but it ultimately grows beyond that. It’s a masterpiece in its own right, one of the most beautifully realized new sci-fi films in years, and it reaffirms Villeneuve’s place as one of the great filmmakers of his generation. This is a film that must be seen to be believed, packed with moments that live in your brain long after the credits roll, and a reminder that even the most well-loved stories can still be reinvigorated by the right collection of talent.
—
‘Dune’ is in theaters and on HBO Max October 22.
