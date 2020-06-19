'Da 5 Bloods' is a masterpiece

Spike Lee has never had a fallow period. His career is marked by constant creativity, reinvention, and experimentation, but there are times when he seems to shine a little bit brighter. These days, whether you want to blame the political climate or the actors he’s working with or a renewed sense of energy as his career heads toward the 40-year mark, it’s a great time to be a Spike Lee fan. His latest, “Da 5 Bloods,” is more proof of that.
Like his triumphant “BlacKkKlansman” two years ago, “Da 5 Bloods” is another one of Lee’s efforts to take the language of genre filmmaking and twist it to his advantage in telling a story about race, war, and the nature of freedom across a tumultuous American era. But while “BlacKkKlansman” focused on one particularly wild true story in one particular period of American life that’s relevant to right now, “Da 5 Bloods” uses an even wider scope to examine two all-too-similar periods of history simultaneously. Lee’s keen eye for the parallels, plus an absolutely outstanding cast that should net the film at least one Oscar nomination, make “Da 5 Bloods” one of the year’s best films.
The “Bloods” of the title are a squad of five Black soldiers in the Vietnam War who, decades later, are down to four as they make their return to Vietnam to fulfill a promise they made to their fallen comrade. Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) are all haunted by their time in the war, some more than others, but they’re all determined to finish what they started in the jungle all those years ago. Through beautifully shot 16-millimeter flashbacks, Lee tells us that the Bloods buried a large cache of gold – lost in a plane crash as part of a covert mission – out in the jungle during their last tour together, with the intention of claiming it for themselves when they had to chance. Then their squad leader Norman (Chadwick Boseman) died in battle, they went home, and life got in the way. Now, it’s time for the Bloods to both pay homage to their fallen brother and get what they feel they’ve earned, no matter what the jungle tries to throw at them along the way.
The structure of the story, which uses flashbacks to fill in the entire context of the journey, allows Lee to play with lots of different war and exploitation movie devices, including a few he’s never had an opportunity to deploy in his career before. The flashbacks in particular, led by Boseman’s gloriously bravura performance, play like a classic Vietnam movie shoot ‘em up, with plenty of mythological touches thrown in. Back in the present, we’re watching what is essentially a slow-burn heist drama about four old friends looking for a bunch of gold in a jungle, but as the two timelines converge Lee infuses the story with a tremendous sense of history. This is not just a story of four friends looking to finally get rich. It’s a story of four friends caught in a cycle of violence and oppression and injustice who are all in some way broken because this is what it takes for them to feel like their lives have meaning to begin with. As Lee peppers in documentary footage from the Vietnam era, along with context from the present, we see the bigger picture. It’s not just about five Bloods. It’s about American blood, and how easy it seems to be to spill it.
But of course, this is Spike Lee we’re talking about. He could preach at you about these things all day, but he’s not just here to preach. He’s a filmmaker with a broad range of interests and passions within his art form, and that means “Da 5 Bloods” is, for all its meditations on violence and racism, also a roaring great time as an action movie. Lee uses all of his filmmaking gifts to deliver everything from gunfights to a tense standoff in a minefield with as much power as any filmmaker who’s made a Vietnam film in the last 50 years, and it’s a sight to behold. He’s delivering a message while he’s also delivering the war movie goods, and that’s an astonishing achievement.
Speaking of astonishing achievements, we have to talk about the cast. Every member of this magnificent ensemble is doing some of the best work in their careers, but the particular standouts are Lindo and Peters. The latter actor uses his commanding voice and reassuring sense of screen presence to serve as a level head amid the chaos, while the former – in an Oscar-worthy performance for the ages – is the powder keg, riddled with PTSD and ready to explode at a world that has wronged him even when someone is reaching out a hand to help. Together with the rest of the cast they do some absolutely astonishing work.
In fact, just about everything about “Da 5 Bloods” is astonishing. Spike Lee has made something truly special here even by his standards. This raw, awe-inspiring meditation on human cruelty and redemption is a masterpiece, and it deserves plenty of attention when we start talking about the best films of 2020.
—
‘Da 5 Bloods’ is now streaming on Netflix.
