'CODA' finds effortless heart

Living in a close-knit family is, when you’re young at least, sometimes like living in a pocket universe. There are things you say, things you do, things you feel among each other that at first seem like things everyone around you must also do because they come so naturally, but the more you see of the wider world, the more you sometimes feel like you were raised by alien beings with no concept of how the world really works.
It’s a strange sensation, one that makes for great comedy and great drama at the same time, and it’s only heightened when your parents pack a certain cultural difference into the community they call home.
As a member of a close-knit family, I know this very well, but rarely have I seen it depicted so clearly on film as it is in “CODA,” the new movie from director Sian Heder which wowed audiences at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and now arrives for the rest of the world to see. With precise writing, graceful pacing, and an incredible cast at its core, “CODA” is a pitch-perfect depiction of what it feels like to begin to bridge the gap between the little universe you’ve built with your family and the wider world beyond them, and in the process of illustrating that strange divide, it becomes one of the best movies of the year.
“CODA,” in this case, stands for “Child of Deaf Adults.” That’s Ruby (Emilia Jones), the youngest child of a Massachusetts fishing family that includes father Frank (Troy Kotsur), mother Jackie (Marlee Matlin), and brother Leo (Daniel Durant). Ruby’s not just the child of two deaf parents, but the only hearing member of her family, and it’s something she’s adapted to as the family member who serves as resident interpreter, fishing boat radio operator, and dealmaker at the local fish auction. As her high school years draw to a close, Ruby’s grown quite used to her place in her family’s little world, but that doesn’t mean it's all she’s interested in. Thanks to the enthusiasm of a local teacher (Eugenio Derbez) she’s got a shot at a music education, something her parents by their very nature can’t understand easily, but understand even less as their fishing business is threatened by changing economic conditions. Caught between two worlds, Ruby has to make a choice about the kind of future she wants, and it may mean her family might need to make some hard choices of their own.
There is, of course, some very standard heartwarming family drama fare to be mined in that particular plot setup, as well as plenty of emotional stakes left over from the French language film (“La Famille Belier”) which served as the source material for “CODA.” I’ve written a great many times about why I don’t care if I can see where a film is headed as long as it makes me feel something on the way, and that certainly also holds true here, but what’s most striking about “CODA” is how little it seems to care to lean into those “Feel Good Movie of the Year” formulas in any kind of obvious way. There’s nothing wrong with those formulas, but Heder (who also wrote the film’s screenplay) is less interested in leaning into them and more into simply letting them happen. There’s a naturalism to the pacing and story structure that another filmmaker might have missed, and that makes it immediately refreshing to watch.
This naturalism, of course, doesn’t go anywhere without the cast, and it’s here that “CODA” really rises to another level in terms of its place among the year’s best films. It’s one of the best-acted movies of the year, combining veteran talent like Matlin with relatively newcomers like Jones to striking effect, presenting a naturalistic portrait of an American family in ways that will both surprise audiences and comfort them with often hilarious familiarity. Jones is a tour de force, Matlin is reliably great, Durant and Derbez are stand-outs, but the real star of the film is Kotsur. As a patriarch who’s grappling with his own place as a provider in a world that increasingly doesn’t seem to have room for him while also grappling with his daughter’s ever lengthening reach beyond him, he delivers a raw, beautifully realized performance that’s one of the most moving things you’ll see in a movie this year.
One of the great strengths of “CODA” is how little Seder’s script cares to state the obvious about the kind of film this is meant to be, while also somehow still delivering those goods. You get the tearjerker moments, and the soaring emotional highs, and the laughter, and you get them all at the right level, but the film never feels like it’s trying too hard to hit those notes. At its core, it’s just as much a film about what it’s like to grow up in your own little family universe, as it is a film about a girl who’s looking for a voice in a world that’s struggling to hear it (in more ways than one), and that makes “CODA” a layered, rich movie experience that will sweep you off your feet.
—
‘CODA’ is available August 13 on Apple TV+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.