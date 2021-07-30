Charming stars save 'Jungle Cruise'

In the era of the megablockbuster, it’s inevitable that certain films just come pre-packaged. Sometimes there’s a comfort in that, in the sense of knowing what you’re going to get before you get it, and the draw of a certain cast doing a certain kind of film is appealing for a lot of us no matter how much the studio telegraphs the delivery.
Some films are more about the mystery of the package, while others are more about the kind of package you’re getting, and most of the time, at least, that’s fine.
“Jungle Cruise,” the latest Walt Disney Studios action adventure film, arrives with a very clear sense of its packaging and purpose. Based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name and starring Disney mainstays Dwayne Johnson (“Moana”) and Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”), it’s pretty clear from the start what the House of Mouse is going for here: A swashbuckling period thriller with plenty of family friendly laughs, a few creepy moments, and a fast-paced journey through an exotic locale.
So, does “Jungle Cruise” deliver on all that promise? The answer is yes, but it’s a double-edged yes. For all its style and swagger, the film does little in the way of capturing the seat-of-your-pants thrills of its hit forebears like “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and we’re left with a story that feels rather stale. That said, this is a star vehicle first and foremost, and the stars are here in full force not just to shine, but to flat-out rescue the picture.
Johnson is Frank, a down-on-his-luck riverboat captain who spends his days scamming people into low-rent cruises down the Amazon. Frank thinks he’s snared a prime new client when he encounters Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), a scientist on the hunt for a legendary tree with mythical healing properties, with her aristocratic and unprepared younger brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall) in tow, and he’s pretty sure that all he has to do to earn some easy money is to take Lily far enough into the jungle to scare her into turning back. But Lily’s not so easily deterred, and she’s not the only one. Other, more dangerous people are also looking for this legendary tree, and by the time their adventure really gets going, it’s pretty clear that Frank and Lily will be lucky to make it out alive.
This stage-setting, along with every setpiece that follows, is in the capable hands of director Jaume Collet-Serra, who handles each major beat of the story with visual style, solid pacing, and a clear grasp on the command his stars have over the whole adventure. He knows how to piece action together, how to work within the realm of visual effects to get the most out of the film’s rather intriguing creatures, and how to keep the film flowing so we never spend too much time lingering on quiet riverboat moments. It’s a well-directed movie.
It’s also a well-acted movie, with a pair of leads who understand exactly the type of film they’re expected to make, and live up to their respective ends of that bargain. The problem, for me, came when the credits of the film rolled and I genuinely couldn’t make up my mind as to whether I’d enjoyed myself or not. I didn’t see any glaring errors here, no major filmmaking flubs that would make “Jungle Cruise” seem amateurish or clumsy or even boring, but I spent a few hours puzzled as to what to make of it anyway.
In searching for an answer, what I ultimately found was that the film, for all its swashbuckler posturing, lacks a certain spontaneity that other adventure films of its kind seem to have in spades. Whether we’re talking about “Raiders of the Lost Ark” or “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” these films retain a sense, through pacing and tonal balance and a very precise brand of action directing, that everyone involved is just sort of making it up as they go along. There’s a real immediacy to the adventure that I found “Jungle Cruise” lacking, though not for lack of trying. For all its style and charm and Disney polish, the sense of grit and messy adventure that better films in this subgenre pack just wasn’t there.
Still, in the end, I realized that even that missing element is fundamentally smoothed over by the presence of Johnson, Blunt, Whitehall, a scene-stealing Jesse Plemons, and the rest of the film’s supporting cast. The immediacy of swashbuckling action might be missing, but the sense of fun absolutely isn’t. This is a film packed with actors who are essentially charm machines, churning out watchable moments as fast as the camera can capture them, and it’s through that magic that “Jungle Cruise” rises above its shortcomings to become an enjoyable popcorn movie ride.
—
‘Jungle Cruise’ is now in theaters and on Disney+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.