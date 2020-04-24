'Blow the Man Down' is a catch

There are certain stories that are always going to catch my eye, and stories of darkness in a small community are usually among them. From “Fargo” to “Hell or High Water,” I love stories that crack the veneer of sleepy small town life to show the often savage underbelly. Throw in a good sense of humor and a really tactile sense of the community you’re portraying, and for me that’s always going to be a must-see.
“Blow the Man Down,” the new Amazon Studios original film from writer-directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, is that kind of story. It’s dark without being bleak, funny without being flippant, and richly textured in its depiction of murder and deception in a small fishing town. Throw in some amazing performances, and it’s one of the must-see crime dramas of the year.
In the small town of Easter Cove, Maine, sisters Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla (Sophie Lowe) are at a crossroads after the death of their mother. While Priscilla tries to be the steadfast, calm one, Mary Beth responds to the tension in the air by going out and getting drunk. One thing leads to another, and suddenly the sisters find themselves with the body of a local creep on their hands. As they struggle to cover their tracks, the sisters and their plight land on the radar of Enid Devlin (Margo Martindale), a local madam whose business dealings are deeply ingrained into the town’s history, whether the other women in Easter Cove like it or not.
Cole and Krudy reveal all of Easter Cove’s dark secrets with the sharpness and precision of a good boning knife, as they slip their incisive camera through the town and past cops and criminals, sinners and self-righteous gossips. The sense of Easter Cove as a community, bolstered by sporadic shanty singing from the local fisherman, seeps into your brain from the very first frame and never lets go. You get the sense that you know this place, even if you’ve never visited a small fishing town in the Northeast. There’s a universality to it, and yet the whole experience is extremely specific in its visual portrayal.
That overwhelming sense of place is bolstered by a near-flawless grasp of character that begins on the page and leaps out onto the screen through a series of masterful performances. Saylor and Lowe play off each other with tense, easy chemistry that makes it easy to see them as two sides of the same familial coin, and the brilliant June Squibb lends a sense of authenticity to the kind of Greek chorus that is the women of the town. Most striking of all, though, is the great Margo Martindale as Enid. She’s only in a handful of scenes, but she absolutely steals the movie, which is no small feat with a cast like this. For some time now there’s been a case to be made that she is perhaps our finest working actress, and she keeps proving worthy of that consideration time and time again. “Blow the Man Down” is another must-see Martindale performance in a long line of them.
What this all amounts to, between the extremely vivid establishment of the community, the incredible ensemble, and the sense of tension running through the whole piece, is an unpredictable and darkly witty crime drama that’s both familiar to fans of the genre and unlike anything else you’ll see in it. “Blow the Man Down” is proof that you don’t need to reinvent narrative structure or twist all of the conventions of the genre in the knots to tell a good crime yarn. You just need to the confidence to let your story unfold with a real point of view. “Blow the Man Down” has that confidence, and the result is one of the year’s best films.
‘Blow the Man Down’ is streaming now on Amazon Prime.
