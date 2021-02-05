'Bliss' is anything but

I have a special interest in films that use science fiction concepts to express something emotional beyond the intricate framework of the science fiction itself. It’s why I’m a fan of things like “Interstellar” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” movies that perhaps get a little fuzzy around the science while leaning into the fiction to make a larger point about the human condition. It’s a powerful tool that, in effect, uses sci-fi the same way a fantasy story might use magic, and very often films that do it well can cut straight through to my heart.
“Bliss,” the new film from “Another Earth” writer/director Mike Cahill, felt like the kind of movie that carried that potential. Its title is a reference to what we often dub ignorance, and it’s a film that attempts to dig into things like alternate realities and realistic simulations of life to cut through the mundane existence of one man so he can find out what he really values. In theory, this should be exactly the kind of film I crave. In practice, “Bliss” becomes anything but, taking a promising entry point and slowly wasting it until the only thing left is a vague impression of emotion, far from the real thing.
The story picks up as Greg (Owen Wilson) is juggling several different personal crises – a crumbling marriage, a boss who dislikes him, and a drug addiction he’s struggling to hide – as he tries to muddle through daily life in his mundane office building existence. Then he meets Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman with a very different outlook who does her best to convince him that the life he’s leading is not actually real. Greg is, according to Isabel, one of the few “real” people caught up in a massive simulation, and that means that not only is he able to wake up to this understanding, but manipulate it. If Greg sticks with Isabel, she promises, he will see the world for what it really is, and come to realize that all those things he thought were important are actually anything but. Plus, if he concentrates, he can move things with his mind.
This all starts with a lot of promise, particularly because Cahill is only interested in giving us the exact details we need to understand Greg’s predicament before catapulting both him and the viewer into the rest of the story. There’s very little preamble, save for a tension-laden opening sequence in which Greg juggles multiple phone calls and tries to appear halfway sane through all of them, and then there’s Hayek, captivating with a manic presence that we don’t quite understand but feel compelled to investigate deeper. It’s that presence, and the world built around it, which propels the film’s first act to something both watchable and instantly intriguing. We want to know more, not just because of the performances but because of the subtle design of Cahill’s world, the visual effects dropping little blips of unreality into the background, the camerawork that emphasizes the poetry of the mundane.
Then…the film just lost me. It wasn’t for lack of trying, of course. Hayek and Wilson never stop giving “Bliss” their all, and their performances are a credit to the entire film’s ability to at least function as a consistent narrative with real stakes throughout its runtime, but something about where Cahill’s story wants to go beyond the initial setup just makes it crumble.
There are big ideas in where this film wants to go, from sci-fi concepts with massive implications to major emotional dilemmas that guide the often drastic actions of its characters, but despite the measured performances of both leads, as the film moves from setup to payoff it evolves into something much more cynical and frustrating than its lead-in would suggest. Cahill’s obviously packing his film with ambition, and he’s got the visuals to prove it, but all the emotional goodwill built up in the first act is lost by the middle of the third. What we’re left with, rather than a film about possibility and chasing the truth of any situation, no matter how banal or extreme, is a film about the necessity of suffering, something far more effective films have already explored to much greater effect.
I wanted so badly to like where “Bliss” was taking me. I saw a lot of potential in the film, and I still see a lot of power in its craft. By the time the credits rolled, though, I was left with something that the film’s characters spent most of the story trying to avoid: An intense emptiness.
—
‘Bliss’ arrives on Amazon Prime February 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.