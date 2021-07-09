'Black Widow' escapes prequel pitfalls

Though it’s not the first film in the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe to take place in the past, “Black Widow” is in many ways the franchise’s first true prequel. Sure, we’ve gotten period thrillers starring the likes of Captain America and Captain Marvel, but those were character introductions, meant to evoke a certain time and place to tell us where those heroes came from before they ever interacted with other characters. “Black Widow,” the much-anticipated first standalone film starring the title character played by Scarlett Johansson, doesn’t have that luxury.
Director Cate Shortland’s film fits into the Marvel timeline between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” placing it near the end of Natasha Romanoff’s (Johansson) career alongside the Avengers and putting the audience in a position where we already know the character’s final fate. As such, it would be easy to see this film as a standard prequel, the kind that sculpts perfect little jigsaw pieces to explain each and every detail of the character’s backstory, then slotting them into the larger tapestry in a way that adds nothing in terms of characterization or actual story.
Thankfully, there’s more at work here than checking items off a list of unanswered questions about the character, her backstory, and her motives. Driven by slick, inventive action sequences and standout performances from an all-new supporting cast, “Black Widow” rises above the various prequel movie pitfalls to deliver an emotionally satisfying, forward-looking Marvel story that also gives Johansson one last chance to shine.
Engineered as a spy thriller in the vein of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Black Widow” picks up as the title character is on the run from the authorities after failing to go along with a new international law that would essentially make superheroes submit to a supervisory committee. Her plan is to duck and cover for as long as she needs to, until a mysterious package arrives with connections to her past. It turns out that her “sister” in spydom, Yelena (Florence Pugh), has uncovered a dark conspiracy tied to Natasha’s training, and the organization she worked for before she defected and became an Avenger. To face her past and undo future harm, Natasha must journey back to her roots, complete with a visit to her adoptive spy mother (Rachel Weisz) and her super soldier adoptive father (David Harbour), that calls to mind more than a few old wounds.
Because she’s been a part of so many Marvel movies leading up to this point, it might be tricky to imagine what exactly a Black Widow solo film can offer that we haven’t already seen from her, but Shortland’s direction quickly puts that particular concern to rest. She brings the action, and she brings it with intensity, heart, and a tremendous grasp of character, but there’s also a sense of warmth that’s perhaps missing from certain other action-driven Marvel properties, even recent releases like “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” It’s not that other Marvel films shy from emotion, but they’d often rather tell you about it than show you, and Shortland’s able to do both, infusing even the darkest parts of the film with real emotional stakes that make you not just root for the characters, but root for the better world they’re actively trying to make.
Of course, that doesn’t work without the cast, and it’s there that “Black Widow” reveals its strongest assets even beyond the unshakeable power of the Marvel brand. Johansson is reliably, effortlessly great in the role that made her a global superstar, imbuing this version of Natasha with fresh emotion when she could have simply sleepwalked through it on her way out the door. The real stars of the film, though, are the newcomers, particularly Pugh, who sets herself up for future MCU greatness with a humor-laden performance as Yelena. Even if we never see her in a Marvel film again, which seems unlikely, she’ll go down in history as one of the franchise’s great scene stealers.
Even beyond the great direction and pitch-perfect performances, though, perhaps the most surprising and refreshing thing about “Black Widow” is how new it feels, particularly with a format that could have easily leant itself to staleness. This could have been a film packed with filler, skating by on brand recognition and on the simple idea that a fan-favorite character was finally getting a long-overdue solo adventure. Instead, “Black Widow” is the kind of film that reminds us as fans what we loved about these movies in the first place, a simultaneously intimate and expansive look at a wider universe, and a tale of how one person can make a big difference with a smaller story.
‘Black Widow’ is in theaters and on Disney+ July 9.
