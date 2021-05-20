'Army of the Dead' marches on too long

The last few years of filmmaker Zack Snyder’s career have been defined by compromise and his response to it. The director of “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” was once supposed to carry his vision for the DC Comics universe all the way through to a multi-part “Justice League” epic, only to have his vision drastically reduced and tweaked at the hands of a replacement director and the Warner Brothers brass.
The resulting fallout online ultimately culminated in Snyder’s opportunity to release a four-hour cut, complete with copious reshoots meant to represent his definitive “Justice League” vision, on HBO Max earlier this year. The whole saga was full of much more drama than we have space for here, but through it all Snyder was cast as an underdog, struggling against the bonds of the studio system, looking for an outlet where his pure creativity could finally be unleashed.
He seemingly found that outlet with Netflix, where Snyder was granted the chance to make a film he’s been developing for more than a decade. With “Army of the Dead,” Snyder could both return to the zombie genre that helped make his career (his directorial debut was the quite good remake of “Dawn of the Dead” in 2004) and seemingly work without many of the constraints that came to define the end of his Warner Brothers era. In promoting the film, Snyder has frequently hyped the level of freedom he was given to work on this high-concept zombie adventure, and the ambition he poured into it.
Now, “Army of the Dead” is here, and it’s clear from the opening minutes that Snyder wasn’t kidding. You can see the ambition onscreen. You can also see the freedom, and therein lies the problem. For all its swagger, its dazzling ensemble, and its setpiece-heavy action, “Army of the Dead” ultimately stumbles as it becomes an overlong , self-indulgent grind that tries and fails to strike a certain tonal balance between wacky fun and emotional resonance.
The setup is fairly simple: A zombie is accidentally freed from a government lab and makes its way to Las Vegas, where it proceeds to infect most of the city. To stop the outbreak in its tracks, the U.S. government walls off Vegas from the rest of the country, evacuates any survivors, and plans to bomb the whole city into oblivion to end the zombie threat. With just days to go until the city is destroyed, a shady businessman approaches Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former mercenary who specialized in getting people out of Vegas back when the violence was at its peak, with an intriguing offer. If he can assemble a crew, sneak past the zombies, and grab a stash of the businessman’s money from a casino vault, he can walk away with millions. Seeking a shot at redemption after personal tragedy, Scott calls on various friends, including his mechanic friend Maria (Ana de la Reguera), a warrior philosopher (Omari Hardwick), a trick shot specialist (Raul Castillo), a wisecracking helicopter pilot (Tig Notaro), and his estranged daughter (Ella Purnell), who sees an opportunity to use the reward money to help refugees.
Despite all the promise lurking in this story setup, much of the real joy to be found in “Army of the Dead” comes in the setup itself, and not necessarily in any of the resulting payoffs once the group gets into Vegas proper. After a dazzling and darkly funny opening sequence that basically recaps the outbreak, Snyder gets to work on a classic “assemble the team” collection of scenes that work quite well to establish the various personalities at work in this story and even infuse the narrative with elements of zombie mythology that other movies don’t have. There’s a potential for real personality in these villains that extends beyond a mindless shambling horde, and that’s exciting.
Unfortunately, for all of Snyder’s visual flair (and he really does throw out every trick he’s ever learned in this film), “Army of the Dead” squanders just about all of that potential in its back half. Once our characters are deep into Vegas trying to carry out their mission, everything becomes a kind of numbingly sequential obstacle course, and the film begins to go through the motions. It begins to feel more like a checklist than an actual story, and despite some stellar work from the cast – particularly Bautista and Notaro – that means that “Army of the Dead” fizzles just as it seemed the fuse was lit.
There’s a sense of freedom running through the entire film, and Snyder was clearly happy to be free of studio constraints, but “Army of the Dead” proves why Snyder sometimes needs someone to help pull him back and reconsider some of his worst storytelling instincts. It’s not a mess of a movie by any means, and it succeeds in being thoroughly watchable most of the time thanks to a frequently entertaining cast, but “Army of the Dead” ultimately becomes a stale exercise in conceptualizing rather than a real story. That’s a shame not because the whole film is bad, but because there’s so much about it that seemed to really work.
‘Army of the Dead’ is on Netflix beginning May 21.
