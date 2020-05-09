'Arkansas' a charming, if predictable, thriller

I’ve written many times before about the comfort of a well-told story that nevertheless fails to innovate within its chosen genre or subgenre. I don’t need movies to reinvent the wheel with each new installment. I don’t need the pretension of a storyteller trying to convince me that they’ve hit upon a new way to say the same things storytellers have been trying to articulate for millennia.
What I need is a voice, a clear point-of-view, a sense of conviction within a film that tells me “I have a reason for making this that’s beyond the commercial value of it.” If a film has that, no matter how played out the story material might be, then it stands a chance for me.
Which brings me to “Arkansas,” one of many films that was supposed to have its premiere at SXSW in Austin this year that has now managed to arrive online for everyone to stream. In his feature directorial debut, Clark Duke delivers a crime drama that features hallmarks and quirks fans of everyone from the Coen Brothers to Martin Scorsese to Sam Peckinpah might recognize, couched in a setting that other crime films might shy away in favor of something a little grander in scope. The resulting film is a charming-but-uneven film that succeeds in large part because of the appeal of its cast of characters, while stumbling in other respects.
Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Duke) are two low-level drug dealers working as part of a loose criminal empire run by a man known only as Frog (Vince Vaughn), who they’ve never met as the film begins. Content to earn their money in whatever way their superiors tell them, Kyle and Swin are put together to work beneath Bright (John Malkovich), a park ranger running a drug operation for Frog on the side. The job is routine, even boring, but Bright assures the two young men that this is the way things should be, because a bored criminal is one who’s not getting into trouble too often. When Kyle’s brashness and Swin’s overconfidence leads to a brutal act of retaliation, though, the two low-level operators find themselves in the middle of a cover-up that will take them all the way to the top of Frog’s empire, where they might not like what they find.
Right away, Duke establishes a firm grasp on the tonal distinctions within the kind of story he’s going to tell, setting ”Arkansas” apart from other locale-driven crime dramas in an engaging way. Just minutes into the film, Kyle tells the audience that “organized crime” is a bit of a misnomer for what he does, since crime as he sees it in the American South is a rather disorganized affair. That, plus Bright’s comments about the importance of boredom in criminal life, create a kind of thesis statement through which Duke builds his compositions, his pacing, and his recurring themes. Kyle and Swin do a lot of driving, a lot of digging, and a lot of simply hanging out on couches, waiting for something to happen. Boredom is baked into their lives and baked into the film, and yet the film itself isn’t boring.
The way Duke and company achieve that is through a firm grasp of character and place. Scenes in which characters argue over the signage at local fireworks stands and try to sell junk to each other at pawn shops paint a picture of a time and place that would be charming and slyly funny even without the criminal underpinnings of the plot. There are big sections of this movie in which we are simply spending time with these people, with no real sense of a mission or overall arc. Those moments, like little tone poems interspersed with brief bursts of violence and criminal aggression, allow us to really feel like we know these people, like we’ve met them before. Then, when the violence does come, we care a little bit more. The film’s cast, led by Hemsworth and Duke and supported by great performances from Vaughn and the great Michael K. Williams, lands this balance perfectly.
Where “Arkansas” falls short is within those sequences of violence, which are both predictable and oddly restrained. There’s a timidity to them, to the kind of distant way in which they unfold, that was perhaps intended to reflect the mundane nature of the characters’ overall lives but instead stands in contrast to what’s going on around the violence. These characters are so much more interesting when they’re just bumming around in a truck together than they are when they’re actually being criminals, that the crime sequences almost feel like an afterthought. There’s a lot of heart here, but it doesn’t translate into the crime part of this crime drama.
Still, “Arkansas” manages to do what a lot of other crime films in this vein fail to, in that despite its shortcomings it succeeds as a character-driven tale with a sincere point of view. For that alone, it’s worth checking out.
‘Arkansas’ is available to rent on digital platforms now.
