'An American Pickle' is a delight

There’s a moment early in “An American Pickle,” the new high-concept comedy film starring Seth Rogen in dual roles, where the whole thing could easily go off the rails. It’s the moment when screenwriter Simon Rich and director Brandon Trost confront the reality of their premise head-on, as journalists attempt to get answers as to why and how exactly a man could be preserved in pickle brine for 100 years. Rather than attempting to dig deep on this, the film opts for a clever voiceover in which one of the main characters basically says “the scientist explained it and everyone thought it made sense.”
It’s a moment that gets a laugh, but it’s also the moment I felt I could trust this film to deliver on its concept without ever picking it to pieces. Comedy can be a wonderful vehicle for filmmakers to say something a bit heavier through a somewhat zany premise, but modern comedy is often so nitpicked to death that it risks being neither funny nor profound. When it’s at its best, “An American Pickle” manages to be both.
Rogen stars as Herschel Greenbaum, an Eastern European immigrant who comes to America in the early 20th century with a few simple dreams, and winds up working in a pickle factory in New York City. When a mishap leaves him inside a vat of brine, everyone assumes Herschel is dead, until some kids open the vat in the present day and find him perfectly preserved and very much alive. When Herschel the human pickle starts to grasp the strangeness of his situation, he has only one real concern: What became of his family line? Fortunately for him, there’s one other Greenbaum still alive: His great grandson Ben (also Rogen), an app developer living in Brooklyn whose life seems extraordinarily privileged by Herschel’s working class 1910s immigrant standards. As the two men get to know each other, though, Ben and Herschel discover the culture clash between them is about much more than how many pairs of shoes Ben owns, or the fact that he can have seltzer water any time he wants.
It’s in this evolution of the differences between the two Greenbaums, and the slow way the film builds their conflict, where “An American Pickle” really hits its stride. As many of us do even now with relatives of a different generation, Herschel and Ben begin from a place of community, from an assumption that they want the same things because they’re of the same blood. Then the differences start to manifest, in small ways at first, like Ben’s existence as a non-religious Jew clashing with Herschel’s own understanding of faith as a cornerstone of his life. Then the clashes get bigger, when it becomes clear that Herschel views the world as a more hostile place than Ben does, and demands that his great grandson strike out and seize success in a way that Ben just isn’t comfortable with. These conflicts provide great fodder for comedy, especially when Herschel ventures out into the hipster-laden streets of Brooklyn and finds that he’s an unexpectedly trendy guy, but they also lay the groundwork for some wonderful character work that’s rooted in the common disputes we all have with our relatives.
Rogen, unsurprisingly, is able to find the comedy in both sides of this conflict, whether it’s the way Ben grows increasingly frustrated with Herschel’s adaptation to 21st century life or the way Herschel relishes his unexpected status as a rising local folk hero. Though he’s one of those comedic actors that got pegged earlier in his career as a guy who just plays the same character over and over again, he proves in this film that’s very much not the case, while still managing to deliver the kind of tone and pacing we’ve come to expect from a “Seth Rogen Film.” He’s clearly matured in his ability to convey emotion alongside the laughs, and that goes a long way to selling a film that’s essentially just two major characters played by the same guy arguing with each other for 90 minutes.
If there’s an issue with “An American Pickle,” it’s in the way the film’s ambitions begin to outpace its scope. Rich’s script wants to be about nearly every aspect of the modern American experience at once, and while that’s a noble pursuit, some elements work better than others. There’s a sense here of a story biting off more than it can chew, but if the worst thing we can say about a comedy film is that it’s too ambitious, that’s still something of a compliment. When it’s not working, “An American Pickle” still packs enough charm to keep you watching, and when it is working, the film is an absolute delight.
‘An American Pickle’ is now streaming on HBO Max.
