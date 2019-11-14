'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' soars

After “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, director Marielle Heller made a point about the film that many other directors would never feel the need to make. Speaking to the audience after the screening, Heller made sure to emphasize that the film’s star, Tom Hanks, had actually given a very demanding, vulnerable performance as the iconic Fred Rogers. It was not, as so many people on the internet seemed to believe, as easy as putting on a sweater.
That Heller felt the need to make this point – that one of the most popular and recognizable actors in America was actually working – underlines the unique position “Beautiful Day” has in the public imagination before most of the public has even seen it. When the film was announced, with Hanks in the role of Rogers, the internet collectively let out a nostalgic, heartwarming sigh. Of course Tom Hanks would play Fred Rogers, we thought. Who else could do that? It’ll be so natural for him. Since then everyone has just been waiting to see the finished film, to see how effortless and natural it looks for Hanks to be in Rogers’ iconic zip-up sweater on that iconic TV set. In short, we’ve been waiting for Hanks to work his particular magic.
True to form, there is a lot of Hanks magic at work in “Beautiful Day,” which begins with a recreation of Rogers’ famous opening show song and never stops applying touches of nostalgic beauty and playfulness. Hanks, as he often does, makes it look easy onscreen, imbuing Rogers with the kind of patient reverence that we would expect, but the word “easy” does Hanks a disservice here. In a time when actors are often congratulated for intensity and bounce-of-the-walls energy and full-body transformations, his performance in the film is a reminder that the best acting does not always mean the most acting. Instead, his careful, deliberate power throughout this film is a reminder that the best actors know when to slow down.
Hanks’ performance is helped along tremendously by the structure of the film, which doesn’t take a biopic approach but instead frames Rogers through the eyes of Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), a journalist who’s assigned a profile of Mr. Rogers for an upcoming issue of Esquire. Lloyd’s not convinced the profile is worth his time, nor is he convinced that Rogers could possibly be as kind and spotless as his public image would suggest. As the two men get to know each other in a series of conversations throughout the film, Lloyd begins to learn that much of Rogers’ seemingly superhuman patience has come through hard work, and he also begins to learn that this saint of children’s television might have a few lessons to teach him.
This structure both allows the audience to have a point-of-view character – someone who can carry our skepticism and even our cynicism for us – to guide them into Rogers’ world, and also allows Hanks to have a little bit of mystery to help carry his portrait of Fred Rogers. Seeing Rogers’ personality unfold through Lloyd’s eyes is a bit like a curtain slowly pulling back, revealing a little more each time he appears. It allows Rogers to retain his mythic importance while also slowly infusing the film with little moments of raw humanity.
Hanks navigates this with the flawless patience of an old master. His Rogers is slow, deliberately slow, not just because the man himself always seemed to take his time, but because he wants us as an audience to lean in that much more earnestly to learn what he’ll say or do next. It’s a performance of tremendous grace and vulnerability, and while it’s certainly not as flashy as some of his other work, it will go down in history as one of Hanks’ greatest.
Of course, “Beautiful Day” is not just a portrait of Fred Rogers. It’s a dance between two often conflicting personalities, which means that Rhys has to step up and match Hanks’ power with an entirely different sensibility. His performance is equally astonishing, delivering more with a single look than other actors could hope for with an entire impassioned monologue. He somehow manages to stand in for all of us in this film, as a man who wants to do better but simply doesn’t know the way, and he does it with an intensity that never feels overwrought or unrealistic.
Above all of this is Heller’s measured, playful direction. She creates a film that weaves the visual style of Rogers’ own beloved children’s show into the narrative itself in a way that feels neither forced nor treacly. By borrowing his visual language, she creates a sense that we are seeing the world in a different way, if only for a little while, and that’s the very essence of the power of movies. Roger Ebert famously called cinema “a machine that generates empathy,” and here Heller has distilled that sentiment into its purest form.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is a triumph, a tribute to people who work hard to develop kindness, compassion, and patience. It’s not easy for anyone, not even Mr. Rogers, but the man’s life and the people he touched remind us that it’s always worth trying.
—
‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ is in theaters November 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.