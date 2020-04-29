A 41-year-old man was killed when storms hit Walker County late Tuesday night, according to a release from the Huntsville Police Department.
The Huntsville man, whose identity has not yet been released by authorities, was found underneath the wreckage of the storm after the top portion of a tree snapped off and fell through the roof of his residence. Police say that the tree had fallen into the master bedroom of the residence and, as a result, fatally injured a man within the residence.
The victim’s wife and a child were also inside the mobile home, police say, but they were not seriously injured.
The severe storms moved across Texas overnight, bringing widespread damage to the region.
