IMG_1185.jpg
Brenda Poe, Editor

HUNTSVILLE — A quick-moving storm blew through Huntsville causing heavy damage to the area.

IN PHOTOS: Strong storm causes damage to Huntsville

The storm caused a transformer to blow over at the corner of I-45S and Highway 30, leaving a power line hanging over the road. The stretch will be closed for the 24-hours for repairs.

If you have any pictures of damage, please submit them to The Huntsville Item.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get information. 

Tags

Trending Video