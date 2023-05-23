HUNTSVILLE — A quick-moving storm blew through Huntsville causing heavy damage to the area.
The storm caused a transformer to blow over at the corner of I-45S and Highway 30, leaving a power line hanging over the road. The stretch will be closed for the 24-hours for repairs.
If you have any pictures of damage, please submit them to The Huntsville Item.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we get information.
