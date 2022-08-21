The Walker County Farmers Market, which has been held at the West Hill Mall for a number of years, has temporarily relocated to Arnaud’s Food Park at 2615 Montgomery Road. This is an interim location until the market is moved to its new home on FM 2821. Vendors sell fresh produce, local honey, handmade gifts, baked and canned goods, furniture, home decor, jewelry, accessories, and plants from 7:30 to 11 a.m every Saturday.
“We are grateful to Brittany Arnaud of Arnaud’s Cajun Kitchen for allowing us to use this location and their facilities. We’ve been approved to use the site of the former jail on FM 2821, which includes two acres and plenty of parking. We will operate here until further notice,” said Sylvia Rosenberger, President of the Walker County Farmers Market.
Some young entrepreneurs have joined their families in creating their own income at the market. Jozette and Jethro Tullos make handwoven bracelets and keychains to complement the offerings of their parents Jasmine and Jim Tullos. Jasmine makes dish scrubbers and potholders. Jim makes jams and jellies. Together they form JT’s Homegrown and Handmade. The Tullos family got their start at the mall five years ago and are looking forward to their new location.
Kelsey Langley is the 11 year old artist behind Kelsey’s Jewels. She creates handmade beaded jewelry, offering custom-made pieces by request on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Kelseys-Jewels-186468185059001/. Langley shares a booth with Five Sisters Market, which offers biscotti, granola, and sweet sassy dill pickles. This is their first year at the market.
The youngest business duo at the market is four year old Ollie White and her seven year old brother Travis of Money Maker Soaps. Jeannie White of Snap Fitness home schools the kids and taught them to make the soaps. Now they are learning to package and sell their creations with her help. Anyone who finds themselves at their market booth without cash will be reminded by Travis that they do take Cash App.
Some vendors like Brian Hunziker of Hunziker Farms and Cannery have been part of the market scene from West Hill Mall all the way back to the Downtown Huntsville Farmers Market that was held on the downtown square more than a decade ago. He has learned to stagger his crops to extend as far into the growing season as the weather will allow.
“We’re getting ready to drop 800 tomato seedlings for the fall,” said Hunziker. “We’ll run until the first frost.” Melons will also be part of the next round of planting. His booth is currently selling tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, squash, and green beans.
Shernelle Norwood of Cora Lee’s Kitchen pays homage to her grandmother Corah Hawkins using original family recipes to create handmade baked goods. Her husband Jeremy Norwood shares the booth with his business Bountiful Roots, featuring handmade tinctures, herbal teas, unique pickles and pepper sauces. He grows the ingredients himself, using lemon and Armenian cucumber for pickles, which are said to stay crunchy longer than traditional pickles. They have been part of the market for years and are glad to have a temporary home for their wares while waiting for the new location.
Lillie and Roleigh Settles are new to Texas and the market. Roleigh is a retired professional woodworker who relocated here with his wife from Phoenix, Arizona. Lillie sells cage free eggs along with handmade wooden home decor pieces. Raleigh features handmade wooden chairs and benches in both light and dark natural finishes. He calls this a hobby and says “this is a good way to share my talents”.
The other woodworker in the market is Jamie Saucier who specializes in handmade wooden cutting boards, signs, and trays. His wife Nina’s booth is called Making Ends Meet, featuring aprons, fresh eggs, spices, jellies, and relishes.
Wesley Dry is new to this market, but has been keeping bees and selling local honey for 15 years. Bakers on site include Nammas, which welcomes custom orders and Angelica’s Bakery, which is available to service weddings and other special occasions. Claudia Aguliar creates jewelry, cloth dolls, and other handmade gifts. Happi Bags sells sturdy handmade cotton and canvas shopping bags and koozies.
Pam Strouse and Teresa Cearley represent County Cousins, making practical art pieces out of recycled materials. Their large planters are made to look like flowers and farm animals. Created from used golf cart tires, they can either be hung from hooks or displayed on recycled rims they reclaim to use as bases.
The Walker County Farmers Market welcomes area patrons and vendors to join them at 2615 Montgomery Road until further notice on the new location. Vendor fees are currently $5 per year. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/walkercountyfarmersmarket/.
