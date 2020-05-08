Fallen officers remembered during virtual ceremony

Each year, one day is set aside to honor the men and women around the country who work in corrections that passed away in the line of duty.
Like many other ceremonies across the country, Friday afternoon’s Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony was held virtually. However, this one was heartbreaking for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice family, as the agency honored five correctional officers who lost their battle with COVID-19. Those heroes included Kelvin Whilcher (Estelle Unit), Jonathon Goodman (Clements Unit), Akbar Shabazz (Wynne Unit), Coy Coffman (Telford Unit) and James Coleman (Middleton Unit).
“Each of our fallen officers were committed to a cause greater than themselves and each one of them are a hero,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “They believed in the values that we share as a society, and they worked to preserve those values. They valued justice, they valued peace, they knew that public safety doesn’t come free and they valued human life so much that they gave their own life in order to protect others.”
“A pandemic brings a new kind of threat. In our profession we’ve dealt with violence, accidents, natural disasters that have taken the lives of our staff. A pandemic like COVID-19 brings an invisible threat to our profession. An invisible threat that can and does kill.
Friday’s ceremony had several touching tributes to fallen officers. The riderless horse, symbolizing the loss of a fallen comrade, was presented as was the “Missing Officer Table” with various items paying tribute to public safety employees who died while serving the people.
“It’s been said that during trying times we see what we are made of. I believe that to be true,” Collier added. Throughout my 35 years with this agency I have seen our TDCJ employees go above and beyond the call of duty during trying times. It is that knowledge that comforts me at the end of the day.
“Each day our staff bravely put on protective equipment and enter cell blocks and dorms all the while knowing that there is an invisible threat. They are our heroes.”
The virtual ceremony can be viewed below.