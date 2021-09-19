Fall is for spring wildflower seed sowing

With fall rolling around the corner it’s likely that many of us aren’t thinking about the lush stands of bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes and other favorite wildflowers painting the landscapes in spring just yet. But fall is the best time to sow your wildflower seeds.
Preparing and planting now gives wildflowers the opportunity to germinate and establish their root systems before dying back in the winter. This allows them to return as mature plants ready to show off the vibrant blooms we all know, love, and crave come early spring.
When preparing to sow your wildflower seeds this fall, the experts at Texas A&M recommend selecting a planting site that has adequate drainage and is well prepared. A common mistake we tend to make is planting in areas that are low-lying and too moist thinking the flowers will enjoy the abundance of water. However, this doesn’t meet the needs of a well-drained soil that wildflowers prefer, and it allows for excess weed growth.
Start clearing the area either by mowing, or using an herbicide if you prefer, to remove competitive vegetation so your young wildflowers can thrive. It is also important to remove any excess grass clippings or old plant material from the site. Next, you’ll want to focus on working to break up the topmost inch of soil by raking or lightly tilling. Working too deeply in the soil can disturb dormant weed seeds, which we want to avoid.
At this point you may find yourself wondering if your soil is rich enough in nutrients to support wildflower growth. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service recommends soil testing to know what is and what is not chemically in your soil. Although wildflowers do not necessarily require fertilization to perform well, having knowledge of your soil’s specific deficiencies can help you make the appropriate amendments when needed. If you choose to make soil amendments, be sure to do so before planting your seeds.
After you’ve prepared your site and can ensure there will be good seed to soil contact, you’re ready to spread your wildflower seeds following the directions on the back of your seed packets. If you are planning to spread seeds over a large area it can be helpful to mix your seeds thoroughly into a carrier substrate like masonry sand or potting soil at a 4:1 substrate to seed ratio to ensure even distribution.
Once you’ve scattered the seeds it is encouraged to walk over the area to press the seeds into the ground without covering them. Don’t bury or deeply cover the seeds as they need a good amount of sunlight to germinate. Lightly water your seeds right away and continue watering on alternating days as needed. Marking or staking off your wildflower site is a smart idea so that you don’t accidentally mow or disturb your wildflowers.
While planning now for wildflower success in the spring is vital, it also leaves us longing to refresh our flower beds as summer blooms start to fade. Some options to spice up the colors of your fall flower beds include marigolds, petunias, chrysanthemums, Mexican bush sage and other salvias. Keeping blooming varieties like these in the fall garden as long as possible helps to serve as an important source of nectar for our pollinators like bees, wasps and other beneficial insects as winter approaches and they too await the wildflower blooms of spring.
The Walker County Master Gardeners will be holding their annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, October 9 at the Demonstration Gardens, located at 102 Tam Road. The sale opens at 8 a.m., so come early and head straight to the area you’re most interested in as some plants are in limited quantities. Bring your sunscreen, wagon, or helping hands as there are a limited number of wagons available. Parking is free and directed, as the lot is also used as a staging/loading area. If this is your first time coming out, the entrance for the sale is the arbor closest to the AgriLife building. We can’t wait to see you out at the gardens!
FYI: The Walker County Extension Office is on Facebook! Walker County -Texas A&M AgriLife has been established on Facebook to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. For more information on the Walker County
Master Gardeners, please call (936) 435-2426 or go to the Walker County Master Gardeners
Facebook page. The WCMG Facebook page is a bounty of useful gardening information and
citizens are encouraged to peruse it often. If you have any questions about the information in this
article or any of the Extension programs, please contact the Walker County Texas A&M
AgriLife Extension Office at (936) 435-2426.
