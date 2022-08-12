The late, great Roger Ebert’s metric for judging any film essentially boiled down to “What did this film set out to do, and did it achieve that goal?” It’s an immensely useful tool for evaluating just about any piece of narrative art, because it’s a constant reminder that not every film is meant to be “Citizen Kane” or “The 400 Blows.” You meet the movie where it is, and that usually means you’re more likely to have a good time.
Which brings us to “Fall,” the new survival thriller that knows exactly what kind of movie it is from the very first frame, and never lets up in its pursuit of being itself. With a straightforward, pure sense of concept and an un-self-conscious pursuit of thrills for its audience, it’s the kind of film perfect for jumbo tubs of popcorn and boxes of candy, and that makes it fun even when its seams start to show.
The hook of “Fall” is simple, as anyone who’s seen the trailer or even the poster will already know: Two thrillseeker friends try to climb a 2,000 feet up a derelict TV tower, then end up trapped at the top. The film shades this concept in with more depth by revealing that Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) lost her husband in a climbing accident the year before, while their fellow climber friend Hunter (Virginia Gardner) looked on. Ever since then, Becky’s been lost in grief, drowning her sorrows in bars and basically pursuing nothing, while Hunter has made a living as a successful social media personality through her various adrenaline junkie adventures. Climbing this TV tower, while Hunter documents the whole thing, is intended to be the confrontation with her own fear that gets Becky back on track.
There’s a comforting clarity to the way director Scott Mann lays all of this out, a sense of directness that speaks to the film’s action-as-storytelling approach to the narrative. We will eventually learn more about Becky and Hunter’s relationship, and more drama will unfold, but first the movie has to get them up on that tower and put them in real peril.
It’s here that the film starts to really ratchet up its sense not just of tension, but of fun, as Mann (who co-wrote the film with Jonathan Frank) plays with our expectations while the girls climb. We know something’s going to go wrong, but we don’t know when, and so the front half of the film becomes an audience guessing game as we wait for the inevitable moment when things start to crumble. When that moment finally happens, of course, Mann has to establish entirely new threads of tension, as Becky and Hunter wait atop the tower for a rescue that may or may not be coming. What will they do about their water supply? How can they signal for help when their cell phones aren’t getting service? What role to do the elements play? These are standard survival thriller questions, and the film runs through them with efficiency, checking various concerns and options off the list with urgency and energy despite the very limited geography of the action. Confined to a platform just a few feet wide, there’s only so much Hunter and Becky can do, but the film makes good use of just about all of it, even when its own internal logic gets a little rickety.
Currey and Gardner, tasked with basically doing various versions of holding still for much of the film, make excellent use of the predicament they’ve been given as actors, etching their faces with terror, regret, and longing throughout the film’s runtime. In movies like this, it’s important for the characters to be able to talk through their problems with each other, but so much of the real emotional meat of the story is conveyed not by what the characters discuss, but the choices they make. These two actresses rise to that particular challenge, infusing the film with an extra sense of urgency and vulnerability while never losing the grit that makes the whole premise hold together to begin with.
Thanks to these winning ingredients, “Fall” is a taut, solid thriller for the tail end of summer, a film that absolutely achieves what it set out to do, and a very fun time at the movies.
