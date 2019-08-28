Fall garden trends for 2019

We know that new automobile models come out in September. New television shows or a new season of an old favorite starts in September. Did you know that there are trends for your yard or garden just like there are for paint colors for your home?
One of the top trends for the home landscape is sticking around. Creating a ‘staycation’ spot in your yard is still topping the list of trends for the home environment. A vacation spot at your home can include one or more of the following items: a fire pit, comfortable furniture, an outdoor kitchen, great lighting for yourself or visitors, a new focal point, and keeping everything low maintenance.
Another trend is making a structure in the backyard as a focal point for your landscape. This can be a simple arbor with a great vine crawling over it. She sheds, summer houses, children’s treehouses or playhouses are all still top of the list. Your style will dictate what works best. Do you like repurposing old barn wood, or do you want something fresh and new out of a kit? Depending on the structure and if you live in the city limits, you may need a permit. Also, check with your HOA on the types of structures that are allowed.
Other focal points can be a specialty tree, a piece of yard art, a birdbath, statues, an antique gate, a trellis or a wall for a climbing vine. These are often easier on the wallet and don’t require a permit or HOA permission. Stick with the style of your house, or you can add a little whimsy to your focal point.
We don’t have a specific focal point in our front yard, but you will see a lot of yard art that features flying pigs. Why flying pigs, you may ask? My husband is a HAM radio operator. Since the yard is primarily my domain, I thought this would be my way of including him. We have managed over the years to hide his various radio antennas with trees, invisible wires and parts of the house. I wanted a super huge, pink metal pig with wings in our side yard, but I’m afraid it will scare my birds, deer and resident opossum away. So I keep it small.
The next trend that is a good one for our Piney Woods area is the hidden retreat or private seating area. Most of us have a great head start for this one. We have trees, lots of trees. Evergreen shrubs like wax myrtles, azaleas, dwarf yaupon holly or cherry laurel work well as a lower screen. Whether it is a seating area or a flat area for yoga, it should be relaxing. Other ways to feel secluded is to place an arbor or trellis in the area. Even low walls or a lush planting can bring about a feeling of enclosure
A bench, or two very comfortable chairs is a good start. You might want to add a table to hold a couple of glasses of iced tea. Music via Bluetooth, or if you have an old battery powered boom box (mine still plays tapes) can add to the sense of calm. A water fountain with the soft bubbling, or containers with fragrant herbs can add to the sense of calm for your secluded area. Stick to a neutral color palette for a sense of quiet. Using a variety of shades of green, but different textures can be easy on the eye and help relax the brain. Stick to whites, blues and pale purples to keep the area peaceful.
This last trend isn’t really new. The trend of including edibles in the landscape has been around for ages. But the idea that vegetables, fruits and herbs only belong in a restricted area has jumped the fence. The ability to grow your own food is not limited to acres of land. Gardeners are finding that they can grow a surprising amount of food in limited space. This is called foodscaping.
You only have a balcony, patio or small sunny spot in the yard? Try these ideas to fit your needs:
Place pot with lettuces and herbs on a front or back porch. Try combinations such as lettuce and violas or ‘Lacinato’ kale and coral bells (heuchera). Try a hanging planter from your home’s porch or eaves filled with radishes.
Research ornamental edibles that you can incorporate into your current planting design. For a fall garden, swiss chard like ‘Bright Lights” is a good beginning. Herbs such as dill and fennel add a graceful air to flower beds. Fall is a great time to consider putting a fruit or nut tree in your landscape. If you have a place to move it to when freezing weather hits, even citrus can work in Walker County.
For more information on how to embrace one of these trends into your landscape, call the Walker County Master Gardeners at 936-435-2426 at the AgriLife office. We are typically ‘in’ to answer questions on Thursday mornings.
The Walker County AgriLife office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook.
