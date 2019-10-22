Fall color for the garden or containers

Last time we talked about a fall favorite, garden mums, for use as fall color. Often gardeners think that they are limited for flowers and color in their fall garden. This could not be farther from the truth! There are several other flowers and some other non-traditional plants that make for excellent color in the garden.
Pansies and violas are very popular cool season flowers. They come in a wide variety of colors and sizes, although most violas are small. Pansies can get leggy and eventually can even drape over containers making them more of a spiller than filler. If planted in the landscape, you probably should choose a white or yellow variety and a larger face. These will show up in the landscape better than the dark purple or blue varieties. The color blue tends to fade into the landscape, especially if planted in front of medium to dark green shrubs or other plants.
Two things to remember about pansies. They need rich, well-drained soil, and they need full sun. They will take part shade in zones South of Walker County. South facing or West facing plots in the garden or containers on a deck should make them happy.
To do monochromatic plantings, try yellow pansies with a yellow variety of Sweet Flag in a terra cotta pot. For hanging balls, use sphagnum baskets and stuff with a bright color pansy variety of your choice. Stuff two varieties of pansies in your strawberry jar. Try using a dark plum color behind a lighter blue color to create an eye catching combination.
Try using herbs with your pansies to make them pop. Yellow and purple pansies or violas with curly leafed parsley is a fabulous combination. Use fennel or dill as the ‘thriller’ in a pot, while pansies act as the ‘filler’ section of a container. A clean green and white palette can be achieved by using a small rosemary shrub as the center and surround it with a bed of white pansies.
Besides pansies and violas, there is a cross between the two, called a panola, so be on the lookout for this plant. Another set of flowers that are popular in the fall-to-winter garden are pinks, carnations and Sweet William. All of these can be called Dianthus, as that is their genus. This genus has plants that act as annuals, perennials and biennials, so it can get a bit confusing on how long a particular plant might last.
The lovely thing about Dianthus is that they are easy to grow, easy to keep, have a nice fragrance, and make lovely cut flowers. Like pansies, Dianthus need rich, well-drained soil whether in the ground or in a pot. They can range in size from five inches to three feet tall. The mounding shape of Dianthus plants, and extended bloom period make them welcome additions to the container garden. Place these cheery plants at the front of garden beds or in borders so that they receive at least six hours of sun a day. Dianthus are perfect if you are going for the cottage garden look.
The summer zinnias and vinca will continue push out flowers until after Thanksgiving. The Demonstration Gardens still has zinnias in place as long as possible to accommodate the Monarchs and other butterflies. The butterflies and other pollinators also seek out mistflower, porter weed, mint marigold (also called Texas Tarragon) to finish out your fall garden.
If you are short on space in your yard for a vegetable patch, grow Swiss chard, bok choy, kale, cilantro and leaf lettuce in containers on your deck. These can be successfully grown in large pots or boxes, as long as you water and fertilize them regularly. Also, like their fall flowers, they need full sun. Certain veggies make for great color companion plants to your fall flowers.
A final tip for your fall planting, while cleaning out your garden beds or washing up your containers, be sure and watch for praying mantis egg cases, butterfly chrysalis (they love the underside lips of some containers!), moth cocoons, and garden spider egg sacs. These are your garden predators and will be hungry and ready to eat in the spring!
