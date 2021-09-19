HUNTSVILLE — Break out the pumpkin spice.
Summer is almost over in Southeast Texas, with the official start of fall on Wednesday.
And as luck would have it, big temperature changes will come with it. From summer-like weather for the start of this week to fall-like temperatures to end the week.
According to meteorologists from the National Weather Service, Tuesday looks to be the last in our stretch of seasonably warm and humid days, as a long-awaited pattern shift and first real autumn cool front moves into the area.
Forecasters expect temperatures to remain in the 90s on Monday and Tuesday, although a cold front will move into the Walker County region late Tuesday afternoon and progress south across the rest of the area through the evening and offshore by midnight.
“This will be a long-awaited Fall-like air mass with dew points dropping into the lower 50s up north and into the lower 60s along the coast by Wednesday afternoon,” NWS meteorologists said.
Along with clearing skies, meteorologists say that this will dip overnight lows to the coolest of
the season thus far, as temperatures drop into the 50s.
—
Get the last weather at itemonline.com/weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.