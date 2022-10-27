TDCJ training inmates for a future
Potential employers had the opportunity to see inmates using the job skills that they have learned while incarcerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) at the inaugural Vocational Fair at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The Vocational Fair provided second-chance employers the opportunity to witness firsthand the job skills these inmates have acquired during their incarceration through live demonstrations in electrical, welding and diesel mechanics.
There were also tours of the classrooms and mechanical shops where the inmates receive daily training. Participants were also able to interact with and interview inmates who are close to being released back into their communities.
“The intent of the agency’s inaugural Vocational Fair is to give employers the opportunity to observe inmates showcasing their job skills in a hands-on environment,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier.
“This gives incarcerated individuals the chance to promote themselves as work-ready upon their release while also helping increase employment opportunities for them in their communities. Today may be the first vocational fair, but certainly won’t be the last. Our vision is to expand events like this and bring more employers in to see the great things happening behind the fences.”
One of the primary goals of these Vocational Fairs is to have 95 percent of the TDCJ inmate population workforce employed by 2030 prior to release.
The inaugural Vocational Fair was a collaborative effort between the multiple TDCJ divisions, the Windham School District and Lee College.
For more information, contact the TDCJ Communications Office at (936) 437-6052.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.