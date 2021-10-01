Fair On The Square, located in historic downtown Huntsville, is one of the most anticipated activities that many Huntsville civilians look forward to each year.
On Saturday, the fair returns for its 47th year selling delicious foods, goods, and amazing experiences for kids and adults. Approximately 400 booths of arts, crafts, food, and entertainment are sure to please festival patrons of all ages and gender.
The fair brings in lots of attention from sponsors and media, which allows many small businesses to grow and expand their success. Many shops even take a step ahead and create games to help attract customers, and importantly create a positive atmosphere for children to have an enjoyable time.
The most popular attraction is the wide variety of food choices, ranging from smoked barbeque to street tacos, and lots of sweet treats for the little ones. The food is mostly located inside of the food court, which provides guests with easy access to acquire the food they desire.
The Fair on the Square begins Friday with the pre-fair kickoff concert, featuring a live performance from Chad Boyd. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert from 7:30-10 p.m.
Fair On The Square has plenty of excitement upon its name with plenty of previous events being a success. With the fair coming up in just a couple of days Huntsville civilians can’t wait any longer for the day to come.
