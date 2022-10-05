Vendors recognized for creativity, more
Thousands of people came to the 49th Annual Fair on the Square to shop and dine with family and friends on Saturday. Members of the Huntsville Lion’s Club and the Chamber of Commerce organized a Prize Patrol to award the vendors who had the most creative setup and best branding at the event. Winners received a plaque or ribbon and a substantial credit toward the registration fee for their booths at next year’s fair.
Best of Show
For Larry Krugler of Spring, this was his very first time at Fair on the Square. He began creating unique furniture and signs as a hobby five years ago, and turned it into a full time business in 2019.
Using wine barrels from California and Colorado, Krugler creates tables, cabinets, benches and signs. He says he sells his creations for less than anyone online, offering over 130 home decor items made from reclaimed wood. Krugler got his start on Etsy and now travels across Texas selling his one of a kind creations. His booth was awarded Best of Show for the most attractive setup. Find him on Facebook under Barrellthis.
First Place
First place went to Logan and Brittnie Gardner of Wild Oak Company for their handmade wooden toys and puzzles. Logan learned woodworking from his grandfather and started making wooden animals in 2015 when their first child was born. As they kept creating new things for gifts, their families encouraged them to build a business around their art form. Now they have three children and a full-time business. Logan’s grandparents Rex and Mona Folmar once sold their wood art at this fair decades ago, and now the Gardners follow in their footsteps selling their heirloom toys and decor items all over Texas. Find them at www.wildoak.co.
Second Place
The prize for second place went to Huntsville native Lexie Smith for handmade bandanas and other pet products at Percy’s Corner. She adopted her dog Percy in 2019 from Aggieland Humane Society and he soon became the love of her life. Smith found she was spending a small fortune on leashes and other accessories, so she began making her own. Smith graduated from Texas A&M in May of 2020 and started her business that summer. She offers tie on and over the collar bandanas for dogs and cats, embellished customizable tote bags and waterproof collars and leashes made from biothane. The material is durable and odor resistant. You can find her on Tuesdays in Bryan at The Local at Lake Walk or online at https://www.etsy.com/shop/PercysCorner.
Third Place
Steve Tyree of Chimes was awarded third place for his torch cut wind chimes and stone crosses. He learned metal working from his friend’s mother 32 years ago, and started working with stone a decade later. This was his fourth year at Fair on the Square selling his unique wind chimes that are enhanced with hand blown glass. You can find his stone crosses at Heavenly Helpers in El Campo. Tyree’s chimes can be found at the upcoming Scarecrow Festival in Chapel Hill or by calling him at 314-813-7184.
Honorable Mention
Honorable Mention went to Huntsville resident Harry Jones of Harry’s Back Porch. He sells a wide selection of high quality wind chimes, buoy bells, spinners, and rain chains. Jones is a full-time IT Technician and says he started the business because he loves to get out and meet people on the weekends. His product line includes items from Woodstock, Main Made, and Corinthian Bells in various sizes and tones. Find him online at https://harrysbackporch.com/.
The Fair on the Square will celebrate 50 years in 2023.
To learn more about becoming a vendor, call the Walker County Chamber of Commerce at 936-295-8113 or send an email to chamber@huntsvillewalkerchamber.com.
