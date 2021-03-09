Sam Houston State University will continue to require face masks at all events on its campus.
The university announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, stating that coverings will be required inside all buildings and at all athletic events.
After careful consideration of scientific data, analysis of local conditions and consultation with the Office of General Council and medical professionals, beginning March 10, 2021, the university will: (1/5)— Sam Houston State (@SamHoustonState) March 9, 2021
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the university’s protocols and the cooperation of our community, have successfully worked to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” university officials said in a statement. “Recently, some variants of COVID-19 have been found to be more contagious and researchers believe they can reinfect people who already have gotten the virus. Doctors and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommend wearing facial coverings, physical distancing, and proper hand hygiene as critically important measures.”
University officials did modify their face covering requirements for individuals at an outside area of campus, noting that masks will only be required where:
• Physical distancing (6 feet or more) is not possible;
• When in groups (2 people or more);
• Where congestion is likely and;
• At prescribed events, including all athletic events.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management added 33 additional community cases on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.