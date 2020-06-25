Students, employees and visitors to campus are required to wear face masks when entering facilities on University property starting Monday, Sam Houston State University President Dr. Dana Hoyt announced today. This policy applies to all buildings and includes classrooms and laboratories, according to the University.
“As we look for new ways to come together, face coverings have become a new form of refuge. They represent our resilience, our empathy, our ability to confidently move forward. More importantly, it is through this service, we are able to help protect fellow members of our Bearkat community,” Hoyt said.
Those alone in a private office or with a roommate in a residence hall room will not need face coverings, according to the University.
“We will continue to work closely with county emergency management and the Texas Department of State Health Services to ensure safety practices and protocols are maintained.
Student traffic will begin to increase next week, with student support services opening on a limited basis to the public. Resident halls will open August 14-16, while classroom teaching and on-campus operations will resume August 17.
See the full letter from President Dr. Dana Hoyt below.
