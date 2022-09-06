For Texas, this has been the second driest year on record in 128 years. As the weather moves into cooler temperatures and fall rains finally appear, the threat of hurricanes forming in the Atlantic is still possible through Nov. 30. Unlike most years, no tropical storms formed in August, but the beginning of September saw the first two to be named.
Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl both formed last Friday. As of Monday, Danielle was still meandering in the open Atlantic with Earl gaining speed and the potential to form a hurricane by Wednesday. Even when a hurricane doesn’t make landfall, the high winds and torrential rain that come with it can devastate property and disable power lines.
Very few people need to be reminded of the aftermath of hurricanes in recent years. The personal losses that resulted from Hurricane Harvey are still fresh for many. Harvey took over 100 lives in 2017, which is the highest number of hurricane related fatalities reported in Texas since 1919. More than 30,000 people were forced to evacuate in Houston alone.
Beginning as a tropical wave Aug. 13 off the coast of Africa, Harvey traveled through Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky before dissipating Aug. 30. Estimated damage was reported at $125 billion, second only to Katrina at $160 billion. Nearly 135,000 homes were damaged or destroyed and estimates say that 13 million people were affected.
Recent flooding in Dallas between Aug. 21 and 22 spurred Governor Abbott to declare a state of emergency after the city received 10 to 15 inches of rain in just 24 hours. This broke the record from 2004 when 12.05 inches was reported from Joe Pool Lake. Also on Aug. 22, water levels in downtown Austin rose at an alarming rate over a matter of hours as Shoal Creek overflowed onto area hike and bike trails. Some gauges in Central Texas recorded up to 4.44 inches of rain.
Walker County averages 47 inches of rain per year, which is nine inches higher than the national average. In 2019, many areas of Texas recorded their highest rainfall in more than a century. As these trends continue, being prepared for floods and power outages should be an ongoing part of life. Having the right supplies and plans in place could make a huge difference.
Hurricane Kits
• Enough non-perishable food and water to last at least 3 days
• First-aid kit with enough prescription medication to last 2 weeks
• Personal hygiene items, sanitation wipes and hand sanitizer.
• Phone chargers, flashlights, a battery operated radio and extra batteries
• Waterproof container with cash and important documents
• Manual can opener and utility knife
• Lighter and matches in zip lock bags
• Books, magazines, games for recreation
• Baby food, diapers, and formula
• Pet food and supplies
• Cooler and ice packs
• A family evacuation plan including where to go if family members are separated
The Walker County Storm Shelter is located at 445-TX-75. To register for emergency notifications in Walker County, visit the city’s web page and click the link to register at https://huntsvilletx.gov/314/Emergency-Notifications. To stay up to date on the weather with long range forecasts and hourly projections, visit www.wunderground.com and input the zip code for your location. For more tips on hurricane preparedness, visit the Red Cross website at https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/hurricane.html.
