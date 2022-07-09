With temperatures higher than normal in June and with July looking to compete, local farmers, their livestock, and their crops are especially feeling the heat.
Texas A&M Agrilife Research plant physiologist Lee Tarpley, Ph.D. discussed in a previous interview how all plants and vegetation experience heat stress when daytime and nighttime temperatures hit extreme highs like Texas has been experiencing.
“The period of high temperatures came so early that it likely hit a lot of crops when they are most sensitive,” he said.
The East and Central regions as designated by the Agrilife Extension office also skirt the line of severe to extreme drought based on the U.S. Drought Monitor released earlier this week.
Locally, some of the crops that may be affected by the high temperatures and drought are the ones reporting pollination viability issues like watermelon and cantaloupe. Later crops, such as corn, might be affected by the dry conditions if those persist.
AgriLife Extension reports indicate drought-stricken parts of the state were suffering even before the recent heat wave. Many planted crop acres did not emerge and were replanted with other crops that were also showing signs of drought stress or have not emerged.
This week, district reports show that the central Agrilife region was affected by the large amount of 100 degree days in June and that corn harvest was getting underway, but field checks are revealing insufficient kernel development and fill and suggests some decreased yield potential.
The second cutting of hay in the central region was lower than expected and with hay costs rising and poor pasture conditions, some producers are culling livestock.
In the East region, hay production has come to a standstill as drought conditions persist. Hay production in this region is also causing concern among producers. Livestock is doing fair to good in this region due to supplementation taking place but water supply shortages are also of concern.
The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report indicates the same in their reports in that higher temperatures are impacting yields and pasture conditions are poor to very poor with short soil moisture levels. Reports say that “this is putting further demand on hay production and tightening hay supplies.”
These struggles for farmers are on top of the already daily increase of pricing in all aspects, such as feed and processing. Feed store owners are discussing how everything that goes into making hay is also going up, not just the fertilizer and fuel, but cost of hay twine, fencing, and property taxes.
With hay production in the area at about 50% of normal, it is leaving many ranchers to evaluate their property and livestock in ways they haven’t before. Many variables will determine how beef producers and farmers will withstand the increasing costs and the climate that is causing concern right now.
