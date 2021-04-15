The COVID-19 related waiver on expiration dates for drivers licences and certain vehicle title and registration requirements has now ended.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and the Texas Department of Public Safety reminds Texans to complete any overdue transactions now. Law enforcement has remained active across Huntsville and Walker County on Thursday, issuing citations to motorists operating a vehicle without a current registration sticker or current registration receipt.
How to renew vehicle registration
• Online: Visit www.TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.
• Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector. Motorists choosing to renew by mail need to allow adequate time for mail delivery and processing.
• In Person: Visit the Walker County Annex.
Reminder: Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.
How to renew drivers license
Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL or ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. As of April 1, 2021, there were approximately 858,000 expired driver licenses in the DPS system. Of those, roughly 130,700 are eligible to renew online. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.
To assist customers needing in-office DL services, designated high-volume offices continue offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
A reminder that all services at driver license offices are now conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby. Please check often as availability does change.
All offices offer a limited number of same-day appointments. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers who book these appointments can leave the DL office until their designated time.
Additionally, most offices may be able to offer some customers without an appointment a spot on a “standby” list. These customers are required to wait in the office and are assisted in the event of a cancelation or no-show. The number of standby appointments available is limited to ensure all customers who are placed on the list will be served by the end of the day.
