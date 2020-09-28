Expert: Watch candidates' body language, non-verbal cues

Joe Navarro looks at political debates in ways that most people don't.
An ex-FBI agent, international bestselling author — "What Every Body is Saying" — and speaker, Navarro specializes in body language and non-verbal communications.
Over the course of time, he has observed both Trump, in the 2016 Republican primary debates, and Biden in his 2020 Democratic debates.
"I looked at what we call the 'non-verbals', the totality of a person," he said in an interview on Wednesday, from his home in Tampa, Fla.
For instance, in looking at Trump and Biden, Navarro looks at how they are dressed, the color of their tie, the ubiquitous American flag that is almost now required on their lapel.
At this point, because everything is orchestrated, these presidential debate events are usually very well rehearsed, he said.
Still, Navarro has noted some non-verbals in both Trump and Biden.
Trump uses a hand gesture, the OK sign, or circle made with index finger and thumb, Navarro said, "which is a precision grip to make a point. It's seen mostly in the Mediterranean countries, but also in certain neighborhoods in New York City. Most politicians use the thumb against the folded index finger."
Trump does a lip purse when he is contemplating something or doesn't like a question. And "a pursed lip pull, which means 'I really don't like what is being asked or said.' The lip is pursed forward and then dramatically pulled to the side."
Those are some of the idiosyncratic non-verbals Trump displays.
When Biden is making a point, or he is showing displeasure, Navarro said, "he tends to squint. I've often noticed that Biden will lower his voice to make a point. Not that he is threatening. It's more like him saying non-verbally, 'don't test us, or don't push America around.' When he was vice president he tended to lower his voice to project strength and calmness."
What Navarro looks at, "in essence, is, what questions did they like or not like. How they react. Or, are there any violations of norms."
Navarro said that research says that judging when someone is being deceptive during a debate, "is no more than a coin toss using non-verbals."
Navarro believes that Biden is "probably the more disciplined, structured presenter. He has points to get across and he will probably make them. Whereas Trump will often go off script."
In the end, he said, it's about message. "One of the things that we look at with non-verbals is this concept of emotional containment, or emotional mastery. What do we see during the presentation as they are asked questions, how well do they handle it. Does someone get angry, upset?"
Body language changes depending on an audience, added Dustin A. Greenwalt, assistant debate coach, Communication Arts and Sciences, Penn State University, "although Biden seems to have the same body language in every debate. It's sometimes characterized as stiff, but it's a very classic posture — a command the room type of body language.
Whereas Trump's body language "changes depending on the audience," Greenwalt said. "When Trump holds his rallies, he seems relaxed. Maybe overly so. And that speaks to his performances. He does a lot better in front of audiences who are there to listen to him and who already agree with him."
Presidential debates are nothing like normal debates, Greenwalt explained. "Normally participants are trying to come to some kind of conclusion about something. Presidential debates are usually more about agenda setting and looking presidential."
