Thousands of Texans’ votes were thrown out during the last presidential and midterm elections after they showed up to vote at the wrong polling location on Election Day.
An unknown number of other potential voters showed up at the wrong location and left without casting the placeholder ballot that would’ve recorded their failed effort to vote. There’s no way of tracking whether they made it to the correct polling location.
With expectations high that the 2020 presidential election could pack polling locations like never before, Walker County election officials are working fast to ditch precinct-based voting and instead open up every polling location to all registered voters regardless of where they live in a county. That electoral endeavor — already in place in nearly a quarter of Texas counties — has been taken up this year in both blue urban metros and Republican-leaning suburbs, encompassing the state’s most populous and fastest-growing regions.
The move, which is expected to be presented to the Walker County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, also comes at an opportune time, as government officials and federal judges debate an expansion of mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know firsthand that several poll places cannot withstand social distancing standards, especially given the potential turnout an election like November brings.” Walker County Judge Danny Pierce said in a letter to county election coordinator Diana McRae. “Communicating to voters will be much easier if we are able to promote voting at any location on Election Day, rather than restricting voters to specific locations.”
Local officials say that the possible participation in a countywide polling place could help ease an ever-increasing challenge of recruiting election workers. According to Pierce, the average age of election workers in Walker County is 67-years-old, which could result in a decrease in poll workers.
The switch from precinct-based voting locations to countywide vote centers is often followed by closures and consolidations of polling places both for logistical and cost-saving reasons. Because the criteria for those changes is typically based, in part, on traffic at each voting site.
A public hearing will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the District Courtroom of the Walker County Courthouse at 9 a.m. All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written or oral arguments.
Other protective measures are expected to be taken for the Nov. 3 election, which includes moving early voting from the Walker County Annex to the Walker County Storm Shelter. The move is said to allow for social distancing requirements during the two-week voting period.
Both measures will go before the commissioners court today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.