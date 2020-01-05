Expanding education in Huntsville

Students and staff of Huntsville Classical Academy will start the spring semester off with a brand new facility, enabling the school to expand their enrollment and extracurricular activities.
Huntsville Classical Academy, a public, tuition-free charter school, offers a smaller atmosphere from the traditional public schools. Charter schools like Huntsville Classical Academy are publicly funded, receiving funds from attendance, whereas typical public schools receive funds from property taxes and offer more as far as extracurriculars and transportation.
Responsive Education Solutions schools fall under two districts, Premiere High Schools and Texas College Preparatory Academies, with Huntsville Classical currently falling under the latter serving kindergarten through eighth grade.
The charter school uses a classical approach to educating students, with curriculum including Latin, a classical approach to mathematics, spelling and cursive handwriting, and classical novels for reading.
“We still integrate some more contemporary pieces, but it’s very much more of a classical approach,” Huntsville Classical Academy campus director Sherry Sheppard said.
All curriculum is focused on college prep with extracurriculars – including sports – kept to a minimum, only offering basketball, cheer, dance and volleyball. With the new campus expansion to 18 acres, Sheppard and students hope to form a cross country and track team in the spring.
Originally starting out as a private school with Family Faith Church in Huntsville 12 years ago, the school was bought by Responsive Education Solutions around 2006 and has maintained their occupancy at Family Faith Church until this spring semester.
The charter school will be moving into their new custom facility located off of Hwy. 75, with a ribbon cutting taking place January 31, however students will attend the new school as early as Jan. 7 depending on permitting from the city and the approval of the Texas Education Agency.
“I think the big deal is TEA – waiting on them to give the final stamp for the move. We had an OSHA complaint at the old location, so there was a lot of issues of the landlord falling through with the lease. We were kind of in a position where we had no choice but to move at this point mid-year,” Sheppard said, noting facility conditions and unresolved maintenance that was needed at the Family Faith Church location.
Currently holding a student to staff ratio of 10:1, the school is able to maintain a highly structured environment with a tight line of communication between staff, parents and students. The personal care put into each student’s well being is best exemplified by the long wait-list for entry into the school.
With the new facility, Huntsville Classical Academy will be expanding from 17 to 20 classrooms and will be able to increase the student population from just under 380 students to roughly 450.
“What that will look like is still in discussion, but currently at least two sections from kindergarten all the way through eighth grade (will be added),” Sheppard said, adding that Huntsville Classical Academy hopes to expand to offer high school education in the 2021-2022 school year.