Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Northbound Interstate 45 Exit 117 will be temporarily closed in Huntsville.
Motorists needing to use this exit will need to use Exit 116 (the US 190/SH 30 exit) or Exit 118 (the SH 75/FM 1791 exit). This closure is for a temporary widening on the IH 45 Northbound Frontage Road that will impact Exit 117. The closure is expected to last until Friday, Sept. 8.
To alert drivers to the change, changeable message signs will be placed in the area where this change will occur.
This temporary traffic pattern is part of the $200 Million reconstruction of Interstate 45 that involves replacing the four-lane freeway with a six-lane freeway with concrete median in Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.
Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for delays during construction.
The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH on IH 45 main lanes throughout the limits of the project and 40 MPH and 45MPH on the frontage roads.
