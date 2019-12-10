Evergreens for the holiday season

You may wonder why feature evergreens when Walker County sits in the middle of a pine forest? But the longleaf pine isn’t the only evergreen that does well in our county. Evergreens can be used as foundation plants for a landscape, or as the background for plants that are bare limbed during our short winter months. Their green cheers us during the darker days.
I’ve previously written about one of my favorite evergreens, the Southern Magnolia. I will skip this one for the time being as it will feature again in an article about decorating your home with plants from your yard.
Another favorite of mine isn’t a tree, but can make a very large shrub, the Southern Wax Myrtle. It is also called the Southern Bayberry. I find this shrub to be not only great as an evergreen backdrop for perennials and annuals, but an effective privacy screen. This wax myrtle can grow up to 15 feet tall, and some have been used to form the walls of a maze. It’s an excellent alternative to planting a photinia or ligustrum. Their scent reminds you of furniture polish. It is highly adaptable to the sandy soils, pine-wooded areas and even to wetlands. It doesn’t do well in solid clay soils, but is fine with clay loam soils.
The American Holly (Ilex opaca) is a classic holiday tree and does well in our area. There was a beautiful specimen two doors down from me for many years. Just a note, only the female tree produces the red berries, so you will need to plant a male tree within 50 feet or so. Generally, these hollies may reach 25 to 50 feet, so make sure that you have the room. If considering two trees, be sure that they have straight main trunks. The leaves are glossy and the edges are curved into several sharp, spike-like points, and a wedge-shaped base. The American Holly is native to our area and also acts as a wonderful wildlife tree that attracts a number of birds.
The Nellie R. Stevens Holly (Ilex x 'Nellie R. Stevens') is a nice alternative to the larger American Holly. Faster growing and has a broad pyramidal tree-like form with a base spreading to 15 feet and a final height of about 30 feet. It is perfect if you are trying to obtain the shape of a Christmas tree in your landscape. This holly is dense branching, and produces lustrous, dark green, leathery foliage. It loves a slightly acidic, sandy or sandy loam soil that drains well. An excellent hedge, screen, or specimen. It produces large, bright orange-red berries.
Yaupon holly (Ilex vomitoria) is a common holly in our county. I have a dense forest of this small tree/large shrub in my ‘back forty’. It does need to be thinned on a routine basis or it can overtake a meadow or cleared area that doesn’t have a good ground cover. Like the American Holly, only the female produces the red berries. The red berries should not be eaten by humans, please look at the name above, as it produces some nasty effects. But Cedar Waxwings thrive on the berries. Yaupon is slow-growing and tends to get thick and twiggy on the inside, making it ideal for dense hedges but requiring careful pruning to shape it into a tree.
The Cherry Laurel (Prunus caroliniana) is another small to mid-sized tree for our area. This tree likes sun, but can take an East facing exposure. Commonly ranging in height from 15-36 feet, this has been a favorite of my family to use as a living Christmas tree. One planted many years ago on my Mother’s property in Bellville, became a great favorite of the Cardinals on her farm. The leaves are firm, smooth, evergreen, narrowly elliptic, tapered to a pointed tip and equally tapered to the base. The tree flowers with a white or cream flowers from late February to April. Birds love the black, tiny grape-like fruit once it dries.
The Texas Mountain Laurel (Sophora secundiflora) is more common to the Hill Country and points West, but our sandy soil makes for a nice home for this Texas native. Check the soil pH before planting as it isn’t fond of an acidic soil. A neutral or slightly alkaline soil makes it happy. It is a lovely evergreen that can be multi-trunked, and rarely goes over 30 feet in height. In fact, 10-15 feet tall is the average for this small tree. It is slow growing, so patience is needed. Well-drained sand, loam, clay or caliche works best for this small tree. The lovely blossoms have a bubblegum aroma.
There are numerous other evergreen trees, shrubs and even vines, but these each contribute to the holiday landscape with either their leaves, berries or shape. For more information on evergreens, call the Walker County AgriLife Office at 936-435-2426. Master Gardeners are typically ‘in’ on Thursday mornings. You may also send your questions to our email address at: walkercomg@gmail.com.
—
