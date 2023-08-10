Eleanor Evans is 101 years old and still carries the memory of her late husband and WWII Veteran Andrew “Jack” Evans close to her heart. On Thursday, Aug. 3, she and her children Phillip Evans and Judy Herrmann, along with their spouses, made a very special donation to the HEARTS Veterans Museum of Huntsville. They presented Jack’s U.S. Army uniform to Tara Burnett and Ken Lee to be placed on display in the Army Room of the museum.
“This means so much to us,” said Lee. “Everything in our museum is from local families or those connected to Huntsville. When we first moved into this building, we never thought we would fill it. But now we have an enormous collection that honors our veterans and teaches young people about their sacrifice.”
Through a mutual friend of Lee’s, the family contacted the museum because they wanted to share Jack’s legacy with the public. A video of Jack recounting his military experience was played for the family, and the raw emotion he shared rippled through the room as they heard what he had endured. Jack didn’t really talk much about the war when he came back because he didn’t want to think about it and he didn’t want them to either.
“It’s an experience you don’t want to relive or remember if you want to keep your mind,” said Jack.
Jack was born to Andrew and Grace Evans in Wichita Falls on Aug. 14, 1915, the youngest of seven children. He was the first of his family to attend college and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1938.
He worked in the oil industry for more than 40 years and retired from Gulf Oil Corporation in 1978.
He was in the A&M Infantry and originally applied to be a bombardier, thinking it would be better to fly than to walk. But his work in the oil field was considered crucial by the government and he was denied a position as an airman. That all changed on Dec. 7, 1941 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
He trained at several posts, the last of which was Camp Atterbury in Indiana. This is where he met his wife Eleanor, who was a volunteer for the Red Cross. They were married on Valentine’s Day of 1943.
When he left for the war, he traveled on the Queen Mary, part of a force of 15,000 soldiers deployed to France to execute Operation Overlord, the largest seaborne invasion in history.
As a Lieutenant and Communications Officer of the 16th Infantry, Company E-First Division, Jack was a pivotal part of several successful missions during WWII.
He was in the first wave of ground troops at Omaha Beach in Normandy on D Day, June 6, 1944. His unit arrived expecting the beach to be clear of enemy fire, but that was not the situation they encountered.
Only seven of the 28 men in his unit survived. Under intense enemy fire, they carried their gear above their heads through saltwater to reach the beach. The equipment they needed to set up communications washed up on shore in the aftermath. They managed to salvage the bare essentials and carry it five miles inland, uphill through the sand.
Because radios were unreliable and vulnerable to interception by the enemy, their commander Colonel George A. Taylor demanded a phone to direct the operation. This required Jack and the few surviving soldiers to run phone line from the command post to the front line. They accomplished their mission, ensuring that communications were maintained.
“I got through that day and was awarded the Bronze Star,” said Jack. “Even though I was probably in shock and not really aware of what I was doing. We had to tiptoe through a minefield to make it behind the German lines by morning.”
Jack’s survival instincts and training served him well. Under his direction, his unit achieved the same directive at St. Lo, a small French village 20 miles from the coast that was a crucial point in the advancement of the Allied Forces. They maintained the communications that resulted in the liberation of Paris and success in the Battle of the Bulge, in which they endured weeks of direct combat between Belgium and Luxembourg. In the 349 days between D Day and VE (Victory Over Europe) Day, May 8, 1945, Jack was part of the “The Big Red One” that pushed across Europe and led the Allied Troops to victory. On VJ Day (Victory over Japan), Aug. 14, after crossing the River Rhine he was at the Czechoslovakian border, on the way to occupy Bamberg, Germany. He was part of the final assault from the West that helped end the war.
Jack was awarded three Bronze Stars, signified by the Oak Leaf Cluster for multiple awards for heroic achievement during combat.
He also received a Silver Star for his acts of valor in February of 1945. Each of these citations commends him for his leadership, despite heavy artillery, for directing the installation and repair of communications that coordinated these successful attacks, and for contributing to the efficiency of the organization.
He returned home from the war in 1945 and resumed his career in the oil field. He and Eleanor had two children, moving across Texas with his family multiple times. He passed away in his home in Huntsville in 2008 after 65 years of marriage.
He is survived by a loving family, including a granddaughter named Emily.
The video of his experiences is part of a project by Colonel Rob Harmon, who conducts interviews with veterans at the Honor Cafe in Conroe. The unique restaurant is owned by veteran Chris Sadler and features memorabilia and comfort food inspired by military campaigns, donating a portion of its proceeds to military service organizations.
The video of Jack Evans can be viewed by visitors to the museum.
For more stories from the project, visit Honor Cafe Hall of Heroes on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/@honorcafehallofheroes5232.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Museum is hosting the 6th Annual Muster Festival, their biggest fundraiser of the year. Sponsors and vendors are needed. For more information, visit the website at https://www.heartsmuseum.com/index.html.
