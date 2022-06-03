Inmate Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody three weeks ago while being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville, where he was serving a life sentence for capital murder, to a medical appointment at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville. He was shot and killed during a shootout Thursday with officers in Atascosa County.
Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed one adult and four minors had been murdered within the search area in a Leon County home after responding to a request for a welfare check. Lopez became the prime suspect. Alerts were issued to law enforcement and to the public with a description and photos of the adult victim’s missing white Chevrolet Silverado.
Lopez was located while driving the stolen vehicle in Atascosa County late Thursday night. After law enforcement used spike strips to stop the truck, Lopez fired at officers. He was shot and killed at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Jourdanton, Texas. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported that no officers were harmed.
A joint effort by Texas rangers, U.S. Marshalls and the Office of the Inspector General had been underway since May 12 when Lopez attacked the driver and a second officer near Centerville, escaping with the bus on Highway 7. Although the bus was quickly disabled, Lopez then fled on foot, eluding authorities for 21 days.
Lopez was reportedly linked to the Mexican Mafia.
