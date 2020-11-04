Running unopposed in the House District 18 race, State Representative Ernest Bailes officially claimed victory, netting 55,993 total votes.
When he is sworn in, Bailes will begin his third term in the Texas House. His district includes Liberty, San Jacinto and Walker counties.
Bailes has distinguished himself as a strong conservative voice in the Texas House. He claims that his common- sense approach to the legislative process, coupled with his ability to build consensus without compromise, has proven effective as he navigates complex issues.
Moving forward, Bailes remains committed to his work for the people of HD18. His work on property tax reform, private property rights and strengthening public education remains a priority. He is also working on a number of other issues including the expansion of rural broadband services and protections for the elderly.
"I am incredibly humbled by the continued support of the people in our district," Bailes said. "The opportunity to serve them is a responsibility I take very personally. By working together, we can continue to do good things for our area and our state.”
Representative Bailes, along with his wife, Courtney, and their two sons, Cinco and Rigby, live in San Jacinto County. He is a business owner and beef producer.
