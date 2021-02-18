As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, there are approximately 11,713 customers without power, down from 19,831 at 8 pm Wednesday night. Entergy Texas, working with MISO, will continue to monitor the situation, as weather conditions improve today.
Conservation efforts are still requested as extreme cold temperatures continue through Saturday morning.
The power provider continue to experience a delay in reflecting restoration status on the outage map, causing temporary discrepancies in information presented and available through two-way text and outage reporting status updates.
CURRENT OUTAGES
Area
Customers Out
Estimated Restoration Time
Beaumont Network (includes Bevil Oaks, China, Nome, and surrounding areas)
10
If still out, please report.
Cleveland Network (includes Patton Village, Plum Grove, Splendora, and surrounding areas)
1188
Revised time 2/18/2021 10:00:00 PM
Conroe Network (includes Montgomery, Panorama Village, Willis, and surrounding areas)
4587
Revised time 2/18/2021 10:00:00 PM
Dayton Network (includes Ames, Daisetta, Devers, Hardin, and surrounding areas)
1
If still out, please report.
Huntsville Network (includes Corrigan, Groveton, Madisonville, New Waverly, Normangee, North Zulch, Trinity, and surrounding areas)
4293
Revised time 2/18/2021 10:00:00 PM
Navasota Network (includes Grimes County, Robertson County, Burleson County, Limestone County, and surrounding areas)
54
Revised time 2/18/2021 6:00:00 PM
New Caney Network (includes Huffman, Porter, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, and surrounding areas)
649
Revised time 2/18/2021 10:00:00 PM
Orange Network (Includes Bridge City, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor, and surrounding areas)
2
If still out, please report.
Silsbee Network (includes Kountze, Lumberton, Woodville, Hardin County, Tyler County, and surrounding areas)
60
2/18/21 10:00 PM
Winnie Network (includes Anahuac, Bolivar Peninsula, and surrounding areas)
711
Revised time 2/18/2021 10:00:00 PM
Woodlands Network (includes Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Woodloch, and surrounding areas)
158
Revised time 2/18/2021 6:00:00 PM
TOTAL
11713
