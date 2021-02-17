Over 11,000 Entergy Texas customers in Huntsville and the surrounding communities are still reporting outages.
In it's latest update, Engergy Texas officials say that ice accumulation on trees and power lines from today’s wave of winter weather has caused power outages for customers across the northern portions of our service territory. Restoration work is proceeding as safely as possible, but our crews are facing challenges associated with freezing rain and dangerous driving conditions.
As of 3 p.m., there are approximately 33,657 customers without power. Entergy Texas will provide restoration times once damage assessments are complete.
Entergy Texas’ generation units remain stable and online. Entergy Texas, working with MISO, will continue to monitor the situation, as weather conditions will still pose challenges in the coming days.
Conservation efforts are still requested as extreme cold temperatures continue and are expected to last until the end of the week.
Key Messages:
• Winter weather along with ice damage to trees and ice on power lines has caused additional outages.
• Restoration work continues, but there are challenges due to the extreme cold.
• Energy conservation is key. We are asking that all customers practice conservation of energy usage, which will help us in the restoration effort of our remaining customers.
