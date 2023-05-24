Entergy Texas crews worked overnight to restore over 50% of customers impacted by severe weather Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., about 8,900 customers remain without power after heavy rain and wind caused widespread outages. Conroe and Huntsville remain the most heavily impacted areas due to equipment damage.
As of 11 a.m., crews reported approximately 6,300 outages in the Conroe network and about 2,600 outages in the Huntsville network. Entergy Texas expects to restore power to most customers by 10 p.m. For updates on restoration, visit Entergy’s View Outage map.
As restoration efforts continue, Entergy Texas urges everyone to be safe. The greatest danger after this type of storm remains downed power lines and electrical equipment. If you see a power line or electrical equipment on the ground or in the trees or bushes, do not go near it. Call and report it at 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).
