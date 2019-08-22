THE WOODLANDS – Lower costs for the fuel Entergy Texas, Inc. uses to generate electricity will translate into lower bills for customers this fall and winter.
Customers will see a decrease in the fuel portion of their bill starting in September due to lower fuel costs. Entergy Texas is passing those fuel savings directly on to customers.
The average customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hour residential bill should see a decrease of more than $3.50 per month. The savings to customers is tied to lower fuel costs.
“Lower fuel cost to generate electricity, translates into lower costs for customers,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas, Inc. “This is especially important for our customers after the hot summer we are experiencing.”
Electric utilities in Texas, including Entergy Texas are regulated by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). Monthly bills are largely made up of base charges plus fuel charges and the fuel portion is strictly passed through to customers.
The PUCT rules require the fixed fuel charge on customer’s bills to be changed bi-annually each September and March. This amount will remain the same until March 2020.
Customers looking for additional ways to lower their bills can visit entergytexas.com/summer for tips on how to save.
Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.
