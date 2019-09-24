Enjoy the Butterfly Festival with the family

The Butterfly Festival is coming! On Saturday, September 28, the Walker County Master Gardeners will hold the 10th Annual Butterfly Festival at the Demonstration Gardens on Tam Road. There are so many exciting activities for the whole family at the Festival! The weather forecasters are predicting sunshine with a quick warmup after lunch. So plan to get out early to get around to all of the activities.
All activities are free. Parking is free. Children can dress as their favorite butterfly or bug if they want to as there will be Photo Stops, and a family Selfie Station for a group photo. Bookmarks will be handed out (while supplies last) to reading age children at the two entrances.
Children can have their face painted or get a peel-and-stick tattoo. There will be Butterfly Bingo as well as a huge area of all kinds of Arts & Crafts. If it stays dry, there will be an area for chalk drawings for budding artists. Don’t forget the magical Monarch Butterfly Tag & Release at noon in the Outdoor Learning Center. We hope to have a variety of other butterflies and/or their caterpillars to show at the Tag & Release as well.
For the adults and children, the Walker County Beekeepers will be on hand to discuss the importance of our bee population and talk about how to make honey. They will have information on bee boxes and the social culture of bees.
A visit to The Heartwood Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists™ booth will show you the passion of the organization’s work. The Master Naturalists group is made up of volunteers inspired by nature, with trainings and volunteer opportunities relating to Texas' native plants, land, wildlife, and waters. From planting native Texas wildflowers, learning about native pollinators, and studying invasive species to helping rehab wild animals, and participating in bat surveys, there is something for everyone's interests.
Tours of the Gardens and discussions about various butterflies and their plants (host or nectar) will take place after the Tag & Release. There will be various brochures and informational handouts which make great book reports or show-and-tell reports for school. An Entomology Specialist Master Gardener will be on hand to discuss caterpillars/butterflies and other insects important in the garden. Junior Master Gardeners who were certified at this summer’s Boot Camp will be on hand as Caterpillar Wranglers. Ask them about their experience at this summer’s camp!
The primary focus will be on the Monarch butterfly and its current migration which will just be entering parts of our county. Information on the importance of the Monarch and other butterflies in our gardens will be discussed. Milkweed, the host plant for Monarchs, will be on display. There will be Milkweed seeds available from the Seed Ladies for a small donation. There will be wildflower and other seeds also available for a small donation.
It’s fun to see where your family can create spaces for butterflies, or provide nectar plants for Monarchs as they journey South to Mexico. Certain plants such a Spice Bush attract its own butterfly, the Spice Bush Swallowtail. Black Swallowtails are attracted to parsley, fennel and dill. Eastern Tiger Swallowtails like Sycamore and Willow trees. Giant Swallowtails are heavy eaters of citrus trees. Snapdragons are a host plant for the Buckeye caterpillar. There are so many different butterflies to look for. If you are lucky, you may get to see our travelling hummingbirds fighting the butterflies for nectar in the garden! The hummers have been very active the last two weeks.
Before the close of the event, the Butterfly House will open its doors and look for any butterflies that have emerged in the last two weeks. Gulf Fritillary caterpillars were spotted last week on the Passionflower vine in the gardens. Eastern Black Swallowtails were spotted laying eggs on the Rue in the Keyhole garden two weeks ago!
The Butterfly Festival runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Walker County Master Gardeners Demonstration Gardens located at 102 Tam Road. General parking is located in the lot next to the Greenhouse. Handicapped parking is marked, but limited. Bring your cell phone or a camera for all the great photo opportunities. There are two entrances, so be sure and make the complete rounds in the gardens to see everything. For more information on The Butterfly Festival, please contact the AgriLife Extension office at 936-435-2426.
—
The Walker County AgriLife Extension Office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook! Check out both of these Facebook pages and hit "like" to join.
