HUNTSVILLE – Rolling back the doors to the Wynne HomeArts & Visitors Center pottery studio, the flick of a light switch illuminates a small room bursting at the seams with beautifully painted dishes fresh out of the kiln, awaiting their time to shine at the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Community volunteers have been crafting one of a kind ceramic bowls at the Wynne Home since November and with over 200 bowls completed, the arts center is set to host its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser Tuesday, March 8.
“We always have such amazing community involvement in this event,” said Sarah Faulkner, cultural services manager at the Wynne Home Arts & Visitors Center.
Empty Bowls is an international movement by artists and crafts people to feed the hungry in their local communities. Each year, the Wynne Home partners with the Meals on Wheels program for the Senior Center of Walker County to feed home bound seniors in the community with proceeds from the event. Faulkner estimates that last year’s fundraiser was able to raise approximately $2,000 and event organizers are hoping to surpass that amount with the help of social paint and sip studio, Cork & Canvas, for the second year.
“It’s really cool to see the community come together for Meals on Wheels, which is such an amazing cause,” Faulkner said. This will be her fourth year helping out with the event, constantly in awe of the community’s creativity.
While the event is called Empty Bowls, the volunteers have made pieces of all different shapes and sizes, ranging from plates, saucers, vases and more sculptural decorations for the community to choose from. A tall vase of lettuce leaves peeks above the rest, while the delicate ceramic petals of an intricate flower shaped bowl rests nearby. Ducks trail around the outer circumference of another bowl appropriately sized for a salad or dinner rolls, while a tiny octopus climbs out of another. A silent auction will be held for the larger items artfully created by their highly skilled and experienced volunteers, like Molly Campbell, a local artist and retired art teacher who has participated in Huntsville’s Empty Bowls fundraiser since its early years.
However, most items will be available for visitors to take home with a recommended $15 donation, which includes soup, sandwiches and snacks. This year’s soup selection has been sponsored by Five Loaves Deli, Carbonero, City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar, Floyd’s on 14th and Huntsville High School. Sandwiches, crackers, vegetable and fruit trays have also been sponsored by H-E-B.
Empty Bowls is set to take place on March 8 during lunchtime from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a choice of either doing a quick grab-and-go or taking a seat at one of the picnic tables.
