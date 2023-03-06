For the fourteenth year, these ceramic art pieces will be given away with a bowl of soup in exchange for a suggested donation of only $15 at the Empty Bowls Luncheon. Since December, Kathy Crowell and local volunteers have spent hundreds of hours creating bowls at the Wynne Home pottery studio for this fundraiser. The event will include a silent auction during serving hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday March 7 at the Wynne Home Arts Center.
Recipient organizations are always geared toward feeding the hungry, which is the focal point of the event. Traditionally held on Fat Tuesday in past years, the fundraiser is meant to remind people that even during the most decadent of feasting holidays, many people in our community face food insecurity every day.
The administrative team at Wynne Home decided to hold the event a few weeks later in hopes that the weather will allow outdoor seating. The event has grown from dozens of patrons to hundreds, and has generated more than $20k in donations since its inception. This year roughly 250 bowls were created for the event, and the public is invited to choose their soup and a bowl to take home and participate in the silent auction to raise additional funds.
This year all proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels of Walker County, which operates out of the Walker County Senior Center. These meals are prepared Monday through Friday by Rafael Moncada and Lisa Tetlow and delivered by a team of 90 plus volunteers. They feed more than 50,000 meals per year to homebound seniors in the area.
The soup for this year’s fundraiser is made possible by several local sponsors, including Potato Shack, City Hall Cafe, Five Loaves Deli, HEB, Sam’s Table, and students from the Culinary Program at Huntsville High School.
Chef Kayla Neal has been involved serving for Empty Bowls by making corn chowder and taco soup since 2019.
HHS students are certified food safety managers who have participated since Neal took charge of the program. They will prepare the soups in the Wynne Home kitchen on the day before the event.
For Crowell, who has been an integral part of the event for many years, this is a labor of love.
She started out as a volunteer for event founders Linda Pease and Tamara Chasteen. Crowell is a talented potter and instructor at the Wynne Home that has led local volunteers in two sessions per week over the last few months.
She also created 30 bowls specifically for congregates at the Senior Center to paint, giving them a way to contribute to the event.
Each person who volunteered to make a bowl or other vessel for the event was given raw clay to throw on a wheel or build by hand with a myriad of tools and molds.
After drying, glazing and firing, the results are unique ceramic pieces that the community has come to look forward to collecting. They come in a wide range of shapes, sizes, colors and textures.
The Wynne Home is located at 1428 11th Street. For more information about their events, programs and classes, follow them on Facebook or visit their webpage at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/304/The-Wynne-Home-Arts-Visitor-Center.
