Walmart employees assisted Huntsville police officers in apprehending a suspect attempting to steal from the store early Tuesday morning.
While on patrol in the Walmart parking lot, officials say that officer David Gonzalez noticed a suspicious man leaving the store with a dark bag that contained approximately $200 in stolen items around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect – identified as Jordan Freeman, 23, of Sabinal – took off running.
Authorities say Gonzalez then saw Freeman attempting to pry open the locked doors near the pharmacy. When Gonzalez approached, Freeman attempted to flee again. Police say that employees helped Gonzalez find Freeman inside the store, who was subsequently arrested.
While searching for Freeman, officer Gonzalez located two small bags containing a small amount of methamphetamine.
Freeman was arrested and charged with theft, fleeing an officer and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail.
