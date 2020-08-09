Emergency Crews from Walker County responded to a drowning call at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Blue Lagoon on Pinedale Rd. in Pine Prairie.
Moments after dispatching, communications advised emergency crews that a boat and divers would be needed.
Crews from the Huntsville Fire Department dive team, Walker County EMS, Walker County Sheriff's Office and the Crabbs Prairie Fire Department responded to the scene.
According to the Crabbs Prairie VFD, crews came in contact with civilian divers that were venturing out to find the downed swimmer. The drowned swimmer was recovered by HFD's boat and dive team.
The scene is under investigation by the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
