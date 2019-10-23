breaking Emergecy crews on scene of crash on Park Road 40 The Huntsville Item 4 hrs ago Huntsville, Walker County and New Waverly emergency crews are on-scene of a severe crash on Highway 75 near Park Road 40. Expect delays on Hwy. 75 between Huntsville and Waverly for several hours. Stay tuned for updates. Tags Huntsville Walker County Road Highway Park Emergency Crash Crew City Planning Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Faulkner, E.H. Tidwell, Lillian Lipscomb, Veda Foerster, Dr. Harold Dr. Harold Foerster Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice Blotter - 10/18Auto Crash at Exit 113Police seeking info on hit and run'Bigger than the game': Hornets set to honor first responders, militaryBrown's pick-six secures Huntsville win over Lamar ConsolidatedSHSU shuts out No. 9 Nicholls, moves back into 1st placeTribe responds to hearing postponementTHC vape found during traffic stopJewelry, cash stolen from local homePolice Blotter - 10/21 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
