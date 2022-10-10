World most famous Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell will make his debut at Old Town Theatre with a special guest performance from Shake, Rattle and Roll. The public is invited to take a step back in time to enjoy the music of the day when Rock and Roll music was just beginning to flourish. The show will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Shake, Rattle and Roll is a ‘50s and ‘60s tribute group that has performed at Old Town multiple times. They perform 80 to 100 shows per year, traveling all over the U.S. and recently in Europe. Two of the four ladies are blood related sisters, and the other two have become family.
“We’ve been together for 17 years, and we have a lot of fun,” said LeAnne Bemis, who books all their shows. “We travel together on the road for ten to twelve hours at a time. We sing all the way there, do our show, and then sing all the way back.”
Bemis said they love to perform at Old Town Theatre, and have quite a few fans in Walker County who come to see their shows in other places. They play all over Texas, as well as Memphis and Las Vegas.
“The staff at Old Town is so kind. They treat us like royalty,” said Bemis.
The ladies of Shake, Rattle and Roll perform with many tribute artists such as Sting Ray Anthony, Moses Snow, and Andy King. They will perform with Powell in Lufkin on November 4 and in Henderson on November 5 before they return to Old Town.
Powell was born in Shelby, North Carolina. He was introduced to the music of Elvis by his father Mike at the age of four. Powell says he fell in love with Presley’s voice and charisma and wanted to emulate his stage presence. He began performing at his family church and honed his skills singing gospel music. Powell had his first big performance at age seven at the Bristol Motor Speedway. As he grew older he got into country music.
Powell’s main influences have always been great storytellers. Aside from Elvis, he names Lee Brice and Trent Tomlinson as strong influences on his style as a singer and songwriter. Powell credits Gary Allen and Garth Brooks as his top inspirations.
“My first time to see Garth in concert was in the mid ‘90s. When my Dad gave me the ‘Double Live’ album, I just about wore that thing out,” said Powell. He says he loves all types of music, from Adele and Taylor Swift to George Strait and Cody Johnson.
Powell wound up touring the country for 14 years as a solo act and releasing his first album, self-titled Travis Powell in 2009. Just a few years later he returned to his first love, performing Elvis tribute shows. Now he does both. His next album of original songs is currently in the works. Some by Powell alone, some co-written, and some are from Tennessee artists.
“I don’t write a song with a specific genre in mind. Each one is a story with its own feeling,” said Powell. “There are a lot of top tier Elvis tribute artists out there,” said Powell. “And we have a lot more to offer than just one type of music. It’s actually the wide range of music we appreciate that makes us better performers.”
See Powell perform on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Mj7R-Fu34E and follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TravisPowellFan.
Find out more about Shake, Rattle and Roll on their website at https://shakerattleroll4.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/shakerattleroll4.
